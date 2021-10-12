CBRE Updates U.S. Lodging Forecast to Further Account for Delta Variant’s Impacts
DALLAS - The COVID-19 Delta variant’s emergence and spread has hampered plans for group and business travel this fall and winter, spurring CBRE Hotels Research to temper its expectations in September 2021 for Q4 2021 U.S. lodging performance on a national basis. CBRE’s tempered outlook extends into 2022, given the likelihood that corporate travel budgets will remain constrained next year.www.hospitalitynet.org
