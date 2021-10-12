CBRE Updates U.S. Lodging Forecast to Further Account for Delta Variant’s Impacts

In the first three quarters of 2021, approximately EUR 1.48 billion was invested in hotel properties in Germany. Compared to the same period last year (Q1-Q3 2020: EUR 1.70 billion), this represents a decline of about 13 percent. The reason for this, according to the internationally active real estate consultancy Cushman & Wakefield (C&W), is the extremely strong Q1 2020 (Q1 2020: EUR 1 billion), which was not yet affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Transaction activity was relatively even at around EUR 500 million per quarter. Portfolio transactions were the exception: out of 44 transactions, only three were concluded as portfolio deals. Individual property deals accounted for approximately 87 percent of transaction volume. The average transaction size was around EUR 34 million.

