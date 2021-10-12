CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
No Time to Die Should Have More Time for Q’s Home Life

By Jackson McHenry
Vulture
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA lot of the thrill of James Bond movies comes from getting to ogle the clothes and weaponry and gadgets that exist in another tier of luxury. I’m talking, specifically, about the sweaters that Ben Whishaw wears as Bond’s tech consultant Q. The tea set that Ben Whishaw has in his weapons drawer as Q. And, of course, the gorgeous-looking bamboo steamer that Ben Whishaw as Q uses to steam some zucchini* before James Bond arrives at his home and rudely interrupts him to talk about the movie’s plot.

signalscv.com

L.A. Weekly

thewestsidegazette.com

thecinemaholic.com

Washington Post

What to watch with your kids: ‘No Time to Die,’ ‘Star Wars: Visions’ and more

Violent Bond adventure is flawed but still epic, emotional. “No Time to Die” is the 25th James Bond movie and the fifth with Daniel Craig in the lead role. It’s more epic, tragic and emotional than is typical for the franchise, and despite its length (163 minutes), it’s worth seeing for teen and adult fans. Expect the usual guns and shooting, fighting, chases, crashes and stunts. While there’s little blood, characters are killed, some by gruesome, face-blistering chemical weapons. A child and a teen are in peril at different points; the teen shoots a gun and falls into an icy lake. Characters kiss passionately and lie in bed together; there’s the suggestion of nudity, but nothing explicit is shown. Infrequent language includes a use of “f---” and a use of “s---,” plus “a--,” “Jesus Christ,” etc. Characters drink frequently in social situations, and one minor character appears drunk. Smoking is also shown.
RELATIONSHIPS
The New Yorker

James Bond’s Heavy Heart in “No Time to Die”

A big welcome back to 007. The news is that nothing much has changed, and all the fixtures and fittings are in place. The license to kill, and the supple deployment of weaponry. The occasional whip of a wisecrack. The prime spot in the cockpit of an aircraft. The Aston Martin. The dress sense. The knockout shades. No question about it: she’s the right woman for the job.
MOVIES
Vulture

Where Does James Bond Go From Here?

“JAMES BOND WILL RETURN.” There is no post-credits scene at the end of No Time to Die, but we do get those words — the obligatory promise that has come, in some form, at the close of every Bond film since Goldfinger. For many years, it even included the title of the next movie, sometimes incorrectly. And while it hasn’t been a particularly important feature of Bond pictures for decades now, that line has gained renewed significance with this final entry of the Daniel Craig era; the audience at my screening actually applauded when the text appeared onscreen. (The last time I heard that happen, it was at the end of For Your Eyes Only, which teased us with this incredible arrangement of words: “James Bond will return in Octopussy.”)
MOVIES
Den of Geek

No Time to Die: Should Lashana Lynch Lead the Next 007 Series?

This article contains major No Time to Die spoilers. It was a surprise when Nomi, the new and chic MI6 agent played by Lashana Lynch, surrendered her 007 codename in No Time to Die. Before that third act moment, she’d made a point of fiercely carving out the designation as her territory. She even delighted in the way everyone at MI6 called her by that title in front of old man James Bond. If handled in a different era, or by different actors, this all might’ve played as antagonistic or unlikable, but in the case of the dynamic between Lynch and Daniel Craig, and in director Cary Joji Fukunaga’s hands, it was deeply entertaining. Playful, even. You might be back, but I’m not going to rollover just because of your legacy.
MOVIES
wmleader.com

No Time to Die kills hope for Daniel Craig’s Bond future — as it should

No Time to Die is a curious name for a movie in which James Bond has all the time in the world to do just that very thing. The latest 007 adventure takes a variety of big swings, but none (including giving the world’s foremost sex addict a child) bigger than having him get completely eviscerated by a Costco-sized helping of missiles aimed at the villian Safin’s island lair.
MOVIES
Engadget

In 'No Time to Die,' Bond's gadgets matter less

But the characters matter more. At one point in No Time to Die, Daniel Craig's final entry as James Bond, you can see a sleek supercar in the background. It's the Aston Martin Valhalla, a 937hp beast of a plug-in hybrid, and it's just sitting there, with nowhere to go. If you've seen a Bond film before, you can imagine it's holding a slew of killer gadgets (though hopefully not invisibility). Surely it would appear later in the film, perhaps just in time to save our hero before he sips a martini from a built-in fridge. But no—nobody drives the car throughout the film's 163-minute runtime. We never even see it in motion. (Though that's not stopping Rocket League from pitching it as a Bond vehicle.)
MOVIES
Inverse

Does No Time to Die have a post-credits scene? It’s more complicated than you think.

Here's everything you need to know. The newest James Bond movie is finally here, and it’s a fitting goodbye for Daniel Craig. (It’s no secret this 007 is more than ready to let his license to kill expire.) But does No Time to Die have a post-credits scene? While it’s not exactly a tradition for the franchise to feature anything extra after the credits, No Time to Die does have one small treat for fans that stick around.
MOVIES
williamsonhomepage.com

'No Time to Die' is an explosive finale for Craig’s Bond

If 19 months' worth of couchbound pandemic moviegoing hasn't left you pining for Daniel Craig flooring it in his Aston Martin, guzzling copious amounts of martini, offing bad guys left and right, and doing so suspiciously without getting a wrinkle in his blazer, you’re a stronger person than I am.
MOVIES
Esquire

No Time to Die, and James Bond's Superhero Complex

James Bond has always, to a certain extent, been a superhero. While 007 may not have been bulletproof or leapt tall buildings in a single bound, his aptitude with a gun and high-tech gadgets and his talent behind the wheel of an Aston Martin marked him as a fantastical man of action, capable of taking down megalomaniacal villains and their wild henchmen without besmirching his tuxedo or spilling his martini. Whether in the dashing and rugged Sean Connery and Timothy Dalton outings, or the more outlandish Roger Moore and Pierce Brosnan installments, Bond was an idiosyncratic (and, eventually, iconic) larger-than-life super spy who, in the face of cataclysmic global threats, got the job done with panache, wit and a playfully brash twinkle in his eye.
MOVIES
kkdv.com

The Box Officer: The Addams Family 2 & More On No Time To Die

The Box Officer: The Addams Family 2 & More On No Time To Die. Derek reviews The Addams Family 2, plus we talk more about “No Time To Die” the final film starring Daniel Craig as 007. Ready To Listen?. Click this logo. The Trailer:. We have a Facebook Page....
MOVIES

