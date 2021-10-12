No Time to Die Should Have More Time for Q’s Home Life
A lot of the thrill of James Bond movies comes from getting to ogle the clothes and weaponry and gadgets that exist in another tier of luxury. I’m talking, specifically, about the sweaters that Ben Whishaw wears as Bond’s tech consultant Q. The tea set that Ben Whishaw has in his weapons drawer as Q. And, of course, the gorgeous-looking bamboo steamer that Ben Whishaw as Q uses to steam some zucchini* before James Bond arrives at his home and rudely interrupts him to talk about the movie’s plot.www.vulture.com
