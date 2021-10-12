CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Roeland Park, KS

Briefly Noted: Voces Festivas, new Roeland Park Spanish language choir, launches during Hispanic Heritage Month

By Staff Report
shawneemissionpost.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleVoces Festivas, new Roeland Park Spanish language choir, launches during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Choral Foundation launched Voces Festivas, a Spanish language choir, during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Roeland Park-based ensemble hosted a performance on Oct. 8. It featured selections from various Spanish-speaking countries like Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Costa...

shawneemissionpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Roeland Park, KS
Society
Local
Kansas Society
City
Roeland Park, KS
City
Peru, KS
City
Kansas City, KS
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
ABC News

Fresh whole onions linked to salmonella outbreak in 37 states: CDC

A salmonella outbreak in 37 states has been linked to fresh whole red, white, and yellow onions sold to restaurants and grocery stores throughout the U.S., according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. At least 652 people have reported illness with 129 hospitalizations due to the onions...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spanish Language#Mobile Music#Music Box#Hispanic Heritage Month#The Choral Foundation#The Kansas City Symphony#Westwood
The Associated Press

NFL, players agree to end ‘race-norming’ in $1B settlement

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The NFL and lawyers for thousands of retired NFL players have reached an agreement to end race-based adjustments in dementia testing in the $1 billion settlement of concussion claims, according to a proposed deal filed Wednesday in federal court. The revised testing plan follows public outrage over...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy