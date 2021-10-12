Briefly Noted: Voces Festivas, new Roeland Park Spanish language choir, launches during Hispanic Heritage Month
Voces Festivas, new Roeland Park Spanish language choir, launches during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Choral Foundation launched Voces Festivas, a Spanish language choir, during Hispanic Heritage Month. The Roeland Park-based ensemble hosted a performance on Oct. 8. It featured selections from various Spanish-speaking countries like Mexico, Colombia, Peru and Costa...shawneemissionpost.com
Comments / 0