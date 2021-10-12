CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Funds Doubled Inflows Last Week, Bitcoin Leads the Pack

By Rahul Nambiampurath
beincrypto.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital asset management firm CoinShares has released its weekly report on fund flows for the crypto market. The highlight of the report, published on Oct 11, is that the amount of new capital flowing in has doubled in the past week. Most of this inflow went into bitcoin, which continues...

beincrypto.com

dailyhodl.com

Little-Known Altcoin Erupts After Sudden Listing From Crypto Giant Coinbase

A little-known altcoin is in the midst of a meteoric price rally after gaining support from crypto exchange leader Coinbase. In a new blog post, the company announced that it will launch support for Assemble Protocol (ASM) on Coinbase Pro. The move sent the low-cap coin’s price skyrocketing 217% from...
The Independent

Bitcoin price – live: Cryptocurrency soars to all-time high after reaching $66,000

The price of bitcoin has reached an all-time high after a weeks-long rally.The cryptocurrency broke through the $64,800 record it arrived at in April, and continued to trade up after breaking the record on Wednesday.It comes after a remarkable recovery that saw it crash below $30,000 in July.The overall crypto market also hit an ATH, reaching above $2.6 trillion. Several leading cryptocurrencies have also seen big gains, most notably Ethereum (ether) and Solana.Several prominent analysts believe the latest rally is the beginning of a major bull run that will see bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies blast past their previous records in the final months of 2021.One of the most notable price prediction models, made by pseudonymous Dutch analyst PlanB, puts bitcoin on track to hit six figures within the next two months.We’ll have all the latest news, analysis and expert price predictions right here. Read More Bitcoin price prediction model remains ‘amazingly accurate’ with less than 1% error – and forecasts record end to 2021
notebookcheck.net

Nurse becomes crypto millionaire after starting to trade Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies during his lunch breaks

In an interview with Business Insider, a 31-year-old former pediatric nurse from Omaha in the US state of Nebraska has shared the story of his unexpected success which serves as an example that even small crypto traders can, with a little bit of time and luck, profit from the continuing boom revolving around cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. The crypto journey of Josh Dorgan began in the year of 2017, when one bitcoin was only worth a measly US$2,000.
KREX

Bitcoin tops $66,000, sets record as crypto goes mainstream

NEW YORK (AP) — Bitcoin stormed above $66,000 for the first time on Wednesday, riding a wave of excitement about how the financial establishment is increasingly accepting the digital currency’s rise. One Bitcoin was valued at $66,096, as of 4:15 p.m. Eastern time, after earlier climbing as high as $66,974.77. The digital currency has roared back after […]
beincrypto.com

VanEck to Launch Bitcoin Futures ETF Next Week

Just days after the monumental ProShares ETF launch, VanEck has announces the launch of its own bitcoin futures ETF for next week. The company submitted its application to the SEC earlier this year, which the SEC acknowledged back in March. However, throughout the year VanEck received continual delays from the regulator over the decision. Nonetheless, the firm revealed the groundbreaking approval from the SEC for a launch ‘after Oct 23.’
beincrypto.com

Purpose Investments Files Crypto ETF Prospectus with Canadian Securities Regulator

Purpose Investments Inc. has announced a filing with the Canadian securities regulator to launch three actively managed crypto ETF products. In seeking to democratize access to cryptocurrency, and provide portfolio exposure to cryptocurrency, Purpose Investments Inc., has filed a prospectus and annual information form in connection with the launch of the Purpose Crypto Opportunities ETF, the Purpose Bitcoin Yield ETF, and the Purpose Ether Yield ETF.
dailyforex.com

BTC/USD Forecast: Bitcoin Continues to See Massive Inflows

The Bitcoin market rallied significantly on Wednesday to reach above the $66,000 level. As we now have an ETF that has a lot of influence in the market, we will start to see Bitcoin more than likely act like the S&P 500, as it will become a passive investment for a lot of Main Street traders. Because of this, I think you probably only have a matter of time before this market takes off even further, but we are a bit parabolic. If you are going to get into this market, unless you are willing to hold onto a position, you probably need to see some type of pullback in order to trade.
Literary Hub

Ethan Lou on Crypto and the Bitcoin Boom

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode, Andrew is joined by Ethan Lou, the author of Once a Bitcoin Miner: Scandal and Turmoil...
beincrypto.com

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures ETF Gets SEC Approval to Start Trading on Nasdaq

The U.S. SEC has approved the Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF, the agency announced on Oct 20. This makes it the second futures-based bitcoin ETF that will start trading after ProShares bitcoin ETF launched earlier this week. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved yet another Bitcoin futures ETF,...
manofmany.com

Bitcoin Surges to $89,000 All-Time High After Landmark ETF Debut

Bitcoin has rallied to an all-time high, topping USD$66,000 (AUD$89,000) for the first time ever. The cryptocurrency’s boom follows weeks of steady growth that exploded in the wake of a successful exchange-traded fund launch for US investors. Wednesday’s record high marks a major resurgence in Bitcoin which saw its price fall from USD$65,000 in April to just USD$29,800 in June.
beincrypto.com

Derivative Assets Are Opening Up a New World of Investment in DeFi

Decentralized finance (DeFi) is one of the most dynamic sectors of the global economy to date and its growing with increased interest in various derivative assets. According to analytical agency Messari, trading volumes on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) in the second quarter of 2021 have shown a 117 times increase. This is in comparison to the same period last year and 83% growth over the first quarter.
SmartAsset

Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Should You Buy?

The COVID-19 recession may have gotten you thinking about how to preserve your wealth. Many investors consider store-of-value assets like Bitcoin and gold as ways to preserve wealth. For example, gold has thousands of years behind it as a universally … Continue reading → The post Bitcoin vs. Gold: Which Should You Buy? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
beincrypto.com

Bitcoin Dominance Rate (BTCD) Pulls Back, Allowing Altcoins to Flourish

The Bitcoin Dominance Rate (BTCD) has possibly reversed trend after its Sept 10 low and began a new upward movement. BTCD has been increasing at an accelerated pace since Sept 17, when it broke out from a descending resistance line (green icon). The line had previously been in place since July 30.
GOBankingRates

The Dangers of Day Trading

In its simplest form, day trading involves buying and selling a security within the same day. In reality, many day traders make multiple trades per day, sometimes in numerous securities. Money:...
