Oil holds near $84 on energy crunch fears

By Aaron Sheldrick
Metro International
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) -Oil held near $84 a barrel on Tuesday, within sight of a three-year high, supported by a rebound in global demand that is contributing to energy shortages in big economies such as China. With demand growing as economies recover from pandemic lows, the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting...

www.metro.us

Houston Chronicle

U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter, IHS says

U.S. propane prices are so high and supplies so scarce that the market appears headed for “armageddon” during the depths of winter, according to research firm IHS Markit Ltd. Stockpiles of the key heating fuel and manufacturing feedstock in the world’s biggest economy probably have already topped out for the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Houston Chronicle

U.S. stockpiles decrease along with oil price

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 400,000 barrels last week as oil prices fell Wednesday morning, trading at $82.44 at 9:32 a.m. Central. IHS: U.S. propane market headed for 'armageddon' this winter. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 426.5 million barrels during the week ended Oct. 15 from about 427...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
mining.com

Copper price plunges on China’s pledge to bring down coal prices

The copper price fell on Wednesday as China’s pledge to bring down coal prices eased worries about a supply disruption in metals and investors booked profits after recent strong gains. CASH copper on the London Metal Exchange plunged 7.2% overnight, erasing Monday’s gains. The Chinese National Development and Reform Commission...
ECONOMY
AFP

Troubled developer Evergrande to resume trading, warns of financial obligations

Chinese developer Evergrande will resume trading in Hong Kong on Thursday, it said in a filing, adding that a deal to sell a stake in its property services arm had fallen through. A deal -- worth HK$20.04 billion ($2.58 billion) -- to sell a 50.1 percent stake in its property services arm had fallen through, it added in a separate statement.
ECONOMY
investing.com

Oil Mixed, Losses Capped by Solid U.S. Demand, Global Energy Crunch

Investing.com – Oil was mixed Thursday morning in Asia, giving up some earlier gains as some investors scooped up profits from a recent rally. However, solid demand in the U.S. and a switch to fuel oil from coal and gas amid a global coal and gas shortage helped cap losses for the black liquid.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Mexico touts renewables, while blocking solar, wind projects

Mexico’s government claimed Tuesday that it is leading a transition to more renewable energy, even though President Andrés Manuel López Obrador is pushing to restrict private wind and solar projects.In a statement following a visit by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry Mexico said it was seeking to cooperate with the United States on renewable energy. But many of the wind and solar electrical plants that López Obrador wants to limit were built by U.S. or Spanish firms.The statement touted “cooperating closely with the United States to accelerate the roll-out of renewable energy in Mexico, including wind, solar, geothermal...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Metro International

U.S., trading partners urge China to liberalise further

GENEVA (Reuters) -The United States said on Wednesday that China’s industrial policies “skew the playing field” against imported goods and services, as well as their foreign providers, and that Washington would pursue all means to secure reforms. China’s other major trading partners – including Australia, Britain, Canada and the European...
FOREIGN POLICY
Metro International

Commodity currencies at multi-month highs, sterling firm on BoE rate hike bets

TOKYO (Reuters) – Commodity currencies stood near multi-month highs on Thursday on strong raw material prices, while the improved mood chipped away at demand for the safe-haven U.S. dollar, which has recently been supported by expectations of Federal Reserve tapering. Sterling was also riding high on firming perceptions the Bank...
BUSINESS
AFP

Bitcoin strikes record high, stocks advance

Bitcoin struck a record high Wednesday, a day after its foray onto Wall Street, as stocks advanced as investors tracked earnings and economic data. The dollar was mixed against its main rivals, while oil prices advanced. Bitcoin soared above $66,000 and nearly hit $67,000 a day after a financial instrument dedicated to the unit made its debut on the New York Stock Exchange. The Bitcoin Strategy ETF, a new exchange-traded fund linked to bitcoin futures rather than directly to the currency, rose nearly five percent in its first day of trading on Tuesday.
STOCKS
Metro International

Analysis-China’s silence on yuan’s swift gains keeps markets buzzing

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – As China’s yuan climbs rapidly to its strongest levels in six years against the currencies of the country’s trading partners, a notable absence of concern and intervention by the authorities is unnerving investors. Beijing has so far not intervened directly or verbally during the yuan’s ascent since...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Oil rallies as U.S. crude stocks decline in tight market

NEW YORK, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Oil prices rallied on Wednesday after U.S. crude inventories at the nation's largest storage site hit their lowest level in three years and nationwide fuel stocks fell sharply, a signal of rising demand. Brent crude futures settled at $85.82 a barrel, a gain of...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

'Revenge of the old economy' - copper, oil expected to run even higher

Oil could hit $90 a barrel and copper could see between $11,000 to $12,000 a tonne, said Goldman Sachs' Global Head of Commodities Research Jeff Currie on Bloomberg. Currie's interview was released early this week. Copper prices rose today on decades-low supplies and an extreme shortages, according to a report...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

