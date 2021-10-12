CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

SF Giants’ latest October stunner a reminder of how they’ve won World Series titles

By Kerry Crowley
Paradise Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES — The late Roy Halladay had just tossed the second no-hitter in postseason history when Cody Ross struck not once, but twice. It was the outfielder the Giants didn’t necessarily want against the pitcher the Giants couldn’t possibly beat. And it was the first slaying of an ace for a franchise that has made a habit out of winning games when its players were told they wouldn’t.

www.paradisepost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Audacy

Josh Donaldson mocks Dodgers, rips MLB during NLCS Game 3

Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
MLB
FanSided

Watch: Dodgers fan fights the police at Dodger Stadium, and it ends really poorly

The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
MLB
The Spun

MLB World Reacts To The Max Scherzer Decision

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roy Halladay
Person
Walker Buehler
Person
Cody Ross
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Evan Longoria
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Gabe Kapler
Person
Logan Webb
Person
Buster Posey
Person
Madison Bumgarner
Person
Donovan Solano
Person
Cole Hamels
dailydodgers.com

How history can repeat itself in epic, winner-take-all showdown between SF Giants-LA Dodgers

The first modern-era playoff matchup between the Giants and Dodgers seemed destined to come down to a winner-take-all game. A 107-win Giants club won the National League West by the narrowest of margins over a 106-win Dodgers club in large part because it won the season series between the clubs 10-to-9, so of course their NLDS showdown will come down to one game. This is what baseball wants," Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Tuesday.
MLB
Santa Cruz Sentinel

SF Giants: The 10 games that won the NL West

Months of disbelief from every corner of the baseball world finally gave way to the unmistakable truth about these San Francisco Giants. They really are championship material. Yet the kind of magic that took place at raucous Oracle Park on Sunday, when the Giants clinched the National League West title, didn’t just appear out of nowhere.
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sf Giants#Nlcs#Dodgers#Nlds
giants365.com

Report: If the Giants beat Dodgers, win World Series, Vegas is screwed

Even after the Giants repeatedly put eggs on the faces of those who expected the team to flounder this year with their odds-defying season, they still have a chance to make people look silly, and empty a few pockets along the way, with a deep postseason run that ends in a championship. ESPN reported on Friday that a World Series win for San Francisco would be financially devastating for Las Vegas oddsmakers.
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
NewsBreak
World Series
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Paradise Post

Why a SF Giants’ World Series win would hit Vegas hard

Nobody expected this season out of the Giants, least of all the sportsbooks of Las Vegas. They were installed last offseason as 100-to-1 longshots to win the 2021 World Series after a fourth consecutive losing season. Now they’re one of eight teams left, and they’ll have home-field advantage throughout the postseason.
GAMBLING
dailydodgers.com

How much are SF Giants-Dodgers tickets for Game 5?

In the era of the secondary ticket market, it's no surprise that seats are still available for the Giants' winner-take-all showdown with the Dodgers in NLDS Game 5 Thursday night. The surprising part is that the Giants website itself is still offering tickets as of Wednesday morning, meaning the game at Oracle Park is not yet a sellout.
MLB
giants365.com

How SF Giants will counter Dodgers’ decision to start Walker Buehler on short rest in Game 4

After the Giants forced the Dodgers to the brink of elimination with a 1-0 win in Game 3 of the NLDS on Monday in Los Angeles, Dave Roberts was left with no choice. The Dodgers manager wanted to save right-hander Walker Buehler for a potential Game 5 in San Francisco on Thursday, but to get to a winner-take-all matchup, Roberts is calling on Buehler to pitch on short rest for the first time in his major league career. Once he came today and felt good, it was a no-brainer," Roberts said.
MLB
Paradise Post

History says SF Giants-Dodgers Game 3 is likely turning point in series

The Giants and Dodgers can’t settle their National League Division Series tonight, but history suggests Game 3 at Chavez Ravine will go a long way in determining which rival’s World Series pursuit ultimately will continue. Game 3 winners have gone on to capture the best-of-five games NLDS a whopping 71...
MLB
Paradise Post

Dodgers take drama out of Game 2 – SF Giants lose a blowout as series moves to LA

SAN FRANCISCO — Throughout the greatest division race in major league history, the margin between the Giants and Dodgers remained razor thin. A 107-win Giants team outlasted a 106-win Dodgers team in large part because it won the season series between the teams by a single game. It should come as no surprise that a pair of evenly matched clubs split the first two matchups of the first modern era playoff series between the rivals, but the fashion in which the games have been decided hasn’t exactly left fans on the edge of their seats.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy