The Thoughtfully Designed Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection by Brizo®
We’ve already explored the inspiration behind Brizo®’s Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection – Wright’s design philosophy, his six principles of organic architecture and his forward-thinking aesthetic. Now, we’re diving deeper into the collection. With a thoughtfulness that flows through to the construction of every fine detail, the full bath suite draws from Wright’s belief of celebrating the intrinsic nature of materials.design-milk.com
