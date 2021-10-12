The Thoughtfully Designed Frank Lloyd Wright® Bath Collection by Brizo®

With a small yet versatile collection, presenting impeccable cuts, plenty of strategic pockets and natural soft materials, a new local clothing brand is making waves. All We Remember was created last year by Jacob Victorine and Noah Zagor with the intention of ethically producing highly functional and gender-neutral designs. Now a collective that includes Victorine (a part-time faculty member in the Fashion Studies and English and Creative Writing departments at Columbia College Chicago), Zagor (who used to own Meyvn menswear boutique in Logan Square), Rob Johnson, Alex van Dorp and Kiyoshi Martinez, AWR offers three designs: a four-pocket drawstring jacket, a one-pocket knit T-shirt, and a six-pocket drawstring pant. They come in three colors (undyed, or light or medium indigo), and cost between $150 to $410. This fall they will add more colors and designs to the line—but always taking a studied approach to their production. Victorine and van Dorp explain what goes into each piece they make.

