CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Atlantic City, NJ

NAACP announces support of Atlantic City ShopRite

By Molly Shelly
Atlantic City Press
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s chapter of the NAACP has announced its support of the proposed ShopRite set to break ground this month on Baltic Avenue. “Building a supermarket within the city limits of Atlantic City is an especially important step toward equitable, food justice within Atlantic County,” according to a resolution passed by the branch Monday, “as the lack of access to healthy food options is in contravention to the basic human rights and civil rights of Atlantic City residents.”

pressofatlanticcity.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Hill

Bannon eyed as key link between White House, Jan. 6 riot

The Jan. 6 committee’s vote to refer former Trump strategist Steve Bannon for criminal charges is putting a spotlight on the central role he may have played in organizing the day and the extent to which he coordinated with the White House and former President Trump . As lawmakers on...
POTUS
CBS News

New York City requiring COVID vaccine for police officers, firefighters and other city workers: "Privilege comes with a responsibility"

New York City will require police officers, firefighters and other municipal workers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 or be placed on unpaid leave, Mayor Bill de Blasio said Wednesday, giving an ultimatum to public employees who've refused and ensuring a fight with some of the unions representing them. The mandate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlantic City, NJ
Lifestyle
Atlantic City, NJ
Food & Drinks
State
Indiana State
City
Absecon, NJ
State
Ohio State
Atlantic County, NJ
Government
Atlantic City, NJ
Government
City
Atlantic City, NJ
Atlantic County, NJ
Lifestyle
County
Atlantic County, NJ
NBC News

Voting legislation blocked — again — in Senate as Republicans unite for filibuster

WASHINGTON — Senate Republicans filibustered a major voting bill Wednesday that would allow automatic and same-day voter registration and make Election Day a holiday. The 49-51 vote on the procedural motion was short of the 60 needed to advance the legislation to the next stage, marking the second time this year that Republicans have prevented a Democratic-backed voting bill from moving forward.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Supermarkets#City Limits#Shoprite#Food Drink#Save A Lot#Americans#Tanger Outlets

Comments / 0

Community Policy