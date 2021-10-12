NAACP announces support of Atlantic City ShopRite
ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s chapter of the NAACP has announced its support of the proposed ShopRite set to break ground this month on Baltic Avenue. “Building a supermarket within the city limits of Atlantic City is an especially important step toward equitable, food justice within Atlantic County,” according to a resolution passed by the branch Monday, “as the lack of access to healthy food options is in contravention to the basic human rights and civil rights of Atlantic City residents.”pressofatlanticcity.com
Comments / 2