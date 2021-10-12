NAACP announces support of Atlantic City ShopRite

ATLANTIC CITY — The resort’s chapter of the NAACP has announced its support of the proposed ShopRite set to break ground this month on Baltic Avenue. “Building a supermarket within the city limits of Atlantic City is an especially important step toward equitable, food justice within Atlantic County,” according to a resolution passed by the branch Monday, “as the lack of access to healthy food options is in contravention to the basic human rights and civil rights of Atlantic City residents.”