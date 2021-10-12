Human Remain Discovered While Searching for Lauren Cho

“Unidentified human remains” were discovered in Southern California while investigators continued their search for Lauren Cho who went missing back in June. Lauren Cho, 30, or “El” to her friends and family, went missing on June 28th after leaving the Yucca Valley home where she had been staying, according to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Cho was staying at an Airbnb on a cross-country trip with her boyfriend. After a fight with her significant other, she left the home. It is unclear if the police suspect any foul play at this time.