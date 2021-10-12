CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucky’s 5th Podcast, ep. 295: Illinois recap + Jalen Berger dismissal news

Cover picture for the articleBe sure to follow Bucky’s 5th Podcast on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, and pretty much everywhere you listen to your favorite podcasts!. On Tuesday’s episode of Bucky’s 5th Podcast, we’ve got a lot to discuss both on the field and off. First, we discuss the big news that transpired over the weekend with the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger. After that, we talk Paul Chryst’s media presser which gave us almost nothing in terms of answers regarding the situation in the running back room.

Wisconsin football: Jalen Berger dismissed from team

MADISON, Wis. – Redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the Wisconsin football program, UW head coach Paul Chryst announced Sunday. Berger, a native of Newark, N.J., appeared in seven career games for the Badgers, carrying the ball 84 times for 389 yards and scoring three touchdowns.
Chryst remains mum on Jalen Berger

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Going into the 2021 season, it was thought that Jalen Berger was not only going to be Wisconsin's No. 1 tailback, but that he was in store for a breakout campaign. Through five games, it's been anything but. Berger not only lost out on the starting job...
Where art thou, Jalen Berger?

“You know I liked the way, uh, that Braelon and Chez were going and uh kind of, Schip served a role for us that I thought was right for Schip this week.”. After Wisconsin’s 24-0 victory over Illinois on Saturday, head coach Paul Chryst was asked the usual stuff about “did it feel good to get a win?” and “were you pleased with the running game?” and he gave his usual answers that barely tell us anything at all. However, there was one question that made the usually genial Chryst kind of clam up a bit. Take a look.
Red Zone podcast: Jalen Berger, the RB room and the Badgers' playing Army

State Journal beat reporter Colten Bartholomew and columnist Jim Polzin break down the Badgers’ dismissal of Jalen Berger, examine the RB room as it stands, discuss the matchup with Army and make Big Ten picks. Submit questions on for the next mailbag Twitter (@cbartwsj) or via email cbartholomew@madison.com. Thank you...
Wisconsin football: Chez Mellusi, Braelon Allen take over at RB after Jalen Berger's dismissal

The mysterious story of running back Jalen Berger’s time at Wisconsin reached a conclusion when the program announced his dismissal Sunday. The news came one day after Berger watched from the sideline as Chez Mellusi and Braelon Allen ran with intensity during the Badgers’ 24-0 victory over Illinois. The run-game seemed revived against the Illini, as the offensive line had its best performance of the year. Mellusi and Allen both gained well over 100 yards as the Badgers cranked out 391 yards on the ground and 30 first downs.
Destinations that make sense for former Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger

Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger has officially entered the NCAA transfer portal after being dismissed from the Wisconsin program earlier this week. The former four-star recruit is now in search of a new location to play out the final years of his eligibility. It’s likely he’ll be a highly-touted player in the portal, as it isn’t often someone with his talent, proven production and recruiting profile becomes available.
Former Wisconsin RB Jalen Berger enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Former Wisconsin running back Jalen Berger has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, sources tell 247Sports. Berger was just dismissed from the program on Oct. 10. One day after Berger’s dismissal, Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst said that he had a conversation with the running back about the decision. Chryst said the details of their discussion would remain private.
