MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Mesa Fire and Medical Department will soon get a piece of equipment that's good for the environment and has the latest technology. The Mesa City Council approved on Monday the purchase of an all-electric pumper truck. E-One manufacturers it and the city says it's the first of its kind made in North America and put into service in the U.S. The new truck will be assigned to the new Station 221 in Eastmark, near Ray and Ellsworth roads.

MESA, AZ ・ 2 DAYS AGO