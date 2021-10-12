Staff picks: Movies worth watching in your Halloween pajamas

Do you remember the rush of seeing Halloween? No, not John Carpenter’s 1978 original, the Rosetta stone of modern horror and greatest man-meets-knife film ever. (And for the record, we don’t mean Rob Zombie’s 2007 love-letter-slash-living-wax-museum-exhibit to Carpenter’s slashsterpiece, either.) We’re talking about David Gorden Green’s 2018 version, which reset a long and winding franchise essentially back to Square Two. Gone were the many Roman-numeraled sequels and odd detours — pour one out for Halloween III: Season of the Witch — that followed Michael Myers’ first murder spree. Instead, Green and co-writer/partner-in-crime Danny McBride go directly back to the source and imagine that the guy in the pale white mask had been institutionalized for decades. As for Laurie Strode, the babysitter who narrowly escaped his clutches decades ago, she’d been estranged from her family and living on a compound, seemingly awaiting her tormentor’s return. Fate, and an arrogant British true-crime podcaster, would put “the Shape” and the survivor on a collision course one more time.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO