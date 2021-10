NEW ORLEANS (press release) — The New Orleans Chamber of Commerce announced that Sandra Lombana Lindquist, the current chief operating officer and executive vice president, will take over the role of CEO following the retirement of Gregory Ben Johnson, who has held the position since 2009. Lindquist brings to her new role over 25 years of experience in economic and community development in the New Orleans area and a passion for connecting businesses.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 7 DAYS AGO