Norway PM to step down, Labor leader expected to take over

By associatedpress
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Norway’s Conservative Prime Minister Erna Solberg will step down as head of a three-party, minority center-right government after the left-leaning bloc won last month’s parliament election. The leader of Norway’s Labor Party, Jonas Gahr Stoere, is expected to take over at the head of a two-party, center-left coalition this week. The 60-year-old Solberg was ousted after two four-year terms after her party lost nine seats in the Sept. 13 election. Gahr Stoere is expected to outline the coalition’s political platform on Wednesday and present a new governing team on Thursday.

