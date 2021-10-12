Child sexual abuse conviction upheld for Silver Spring man
A Maryland appeals court this week upheld a Silver Spring man’s child sexual abuse conviction, determining he was not denied access to a fair trial in 2016. In his appeal, Kester Gabriel Cuthbert argued that his attorney did not provide adequate representation at trial by not objecting to prosecution statements during closing arguments that he said were prejudicial and “impermissibly vouched for the victim’s testimony.”bethesdamagazine.com
Comments / 0