Obama to campaign with McAuliffe in Virginia governor’s race

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Former President Barack Obama is coming to Richmond this month to campaign with fellow Democrat Terry McAuliffe in the final stretch of the competitive race for Virginia governor. McAuliffe is running against GOP nominee Glenn Youngkin as he seeks a second, nonconsecutive term in office. Youngkin is a former private equity executive and first-time political candidate. McAuliffe’s campaign said in a news release that the two would appear together in Richmond on Oct. 23. Details about the event are forthcoming. Obama also visited Richmond for a rally with Democrat Ralph Northam during the 2017 gubernatorial race.