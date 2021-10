The American Legion Post 29 in Marietta is hosting a wine tasting on Oct. 23, at the Marietta Wine Market, 18 Powder Springs Street SW in Marietta. The event, featuring various wines and music, will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Proceeds go to support the 7th Annual Veterans Memorial 5k and Military Appreciation Celebration that will be held on Nov. 13 on Marietta Square.