Bozeman, MT

Montana Rental Car Prices: We’re Back to Normal! (Even Bozeman)

By Michelle
 9 days ago
Dare I say, some are even a bargain? After a solid 18 months of RIDICULOUSLY high rental car rates, prices seem to have come way back down to earth...for now. But who knows what ski season may bring. I actually know a couple of my friends who BOUGHT a car...

Hikers Have Uncomfortably Close Run-in With Grizzly on GNP Trail

Part of the beauty of living in Montana is nature and all that comes with it. We get some amazing sights and breathtaking views right in our own backyard. We also deal with plenty of animals and have to know how to be prepared for an encounter. I will say it was a bit of an eye-opener when I moved to Missoula and people started telling me about needing bear spray when going on hikes and trails. I had never lived anywhere that was so close to bears. I did live in Florida for a while and had to worry about gators. Just like the bear spray lessons of Montana, it didn't take long for people to preach the dangers of hanging out on the bank of any sized body of water.
Fall is the Perfect Time For Agate Hunting in Montana

Rockhounding is a popular pastime in Montana. You can find a plethora of treasures including petrified wood, agates, sapphires, crystals, fossils, and more. I spend many weekends during the summer on rivers in Montana and a lot of time walking rock bars and shorelines. It's a lot like treasure hunting. You never know what you'll find. Rockhounding is also something that is fun for the whole family. Not only do you get to spend quality time outdoors together, but you may find something really cool.
Oblivious Driver Pummels Bicyclist on Missoula's Russell Street

For those of us who ride our bikes, or have loved ones who ride bikes around Missoula, this is our worst fear. You've seen it time and time again, and it really explodes my blood pressure when drivers do this in crowded school zones. A line of cars in one lane will be stopped for pedestrian traffic when a driver in that lane will become impatient and pop into the other lane to pass. Or, a driver already in the other lane will speed past the stopped drivers and nearly hit school kids crossing the road. Do these drivers think drivers are stopped for no reason!? Texting and driving will get the blame in many of these incidents, but honestly, even without the phone, too many drivers are not paying attention to the big picture around them.
How Far Away From Bozeman Can You Get For $700?

This tourist season burned me out, man. What I wouldn't give to get on a plane and go FAR away from here...just for a bit. I love Bozeman but I could use a break from it's "awesomeness". So, if you could scrape together $700 for a plane tickets (and travel restriction hoops could be jumped), just HOW FAR AWAY can you get?
Wow! Montana Angler Catches $10,000 Fish in Flathead Lake

One of Montana's more unique fishing tournaments led to a big payday for one the tourney's competitors. Thousands of fish are caught during Fall Mack Days on Flathead Lake. The tournament is unique in that it is spread out over approximately 8 weeks. Also, there are no entry fees and anglers can enter right up to the last day and fish as few or as many days as they want.
Storage Unit Bidding Wars In Montana. Will You Be A Winner?

If anyone remembers watching the show "Storage Wars", you will recall the drama...the yelling of "YUP', and the buyers getting crazy awesome deals. Sometimes their finds were worth thousands of dollars! Now the reality of actually winning a unit that has more than $27 worth of valuables in it, is highly unlikely. BUT, it could still be a great time!
Bozeman, MT
The Moose 95.1 FM plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bozeman, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

