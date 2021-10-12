Ajit Industries unveils a wide range of green packaging products in a glittering event
New Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moving ahead with their mission Green revolution, Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL), one of the leading Industrial tapes manufacturers in India, launched an exciting range of Green-packaging products, designed to replace the traditional plastic-based packaging products, in a mega event held at Taj Vivanta, Faridabad. The exclusive product line was unveiled by the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is the brand ambassador of AIPL, in the presence of the who's who of the industry.www.atlantanews.net
Comments / 0