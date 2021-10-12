CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Ajit Industries unveils a wide range of green packaging products in a glittering event

atlantanews.net
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi (Delhi) [India], October 12 (ANI/NewsVoir): Moving ahead with their mission Green revolution, Ajit Industries Private Limited (AIPL), one of the leading Industrial tapes manufacturers in India, launched an exciting range of Green-packaging products, designed to replace the traditional plastic-based packaging products, in a mega event held at Taj Vivanta, Faridabad. The exclusive product line was unveiled by the legendary cricketer Kapil Dev, who is the brand ambassador of AIPL, in the presence of the who's who of the industry.

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

The Crisis Emergency And Incident Management Platforms Market to mitigate the threats and stand tall in the next 10 years

Technological improvements have been gaining significant traction in crisis, emergency, and incident management platforms over the past couple of years. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are now being highly proficient in making predictions and in identification and classification. AI is being used to analyze past data to predict what is likely to happen in the event of a disaster, and that data can be integrated with online dashboards so that emergency personnel can respond in real time. Also, data analysis and machine learning can be used to identify locations affected by quakes that have not yet been assessed or received assistance. Persistence Market Research recommends that emergency management service providers can focus on using these advanced technologies to offer improved emergency management services.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Fiber Optics Market to Grow at a Significant Rate Through 2027

Fiber Optics Market was estimated at USD 3,897 Million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% during forecast period. GMI Research speculates the high demand for optical fibers in the telecommunication & IT industry. These require greater bandwidth and faster speed connections which augmented the fiber optics market.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Exponentially Innovative Slingshot To Define The Acid Violet 43 Market

Acid violet 43 is widely used as a colorant in cosmetic products due to its functional properties. This is a synthetic dye that shows color when dissolved in water. Acid violet 43 does not easily disperse and settle, and, as such, it is also used in making soaps. It also offers superior durability and reactivity, and is cost-effective when compared to alkaline dyes.
BEAUTY & FASHION
atlantanews.net

Global Essential Oils Market to Exhibit Increased Demand in the Coming Years

As per a new report by Persistence Market Research, the global essential oils market is set to experience an impressive value growth of around 8% CAGR over the next ten years. Use of essential oils is increasing in the cosmetics & personal care industry, owing to rising inclination of consumers toward plant-based ingredients and natural products. Eastern culture has a huge influence on the beauty and fashion sector. Essential oils are used in a wide range of cosmetic products due to their outstanding properties to fight ageing, which results in clearer and smoother skin. Owing to their anti-oxidant activity, sales of essential oils are gaining immense traction for use in the cosmetics market.
RETAIL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ajit Gupta
Person
Kapil Dev
atlantanews.net

Ghost Pepper Salt Market To See Stunning Growth | SaltWorks, Jacobsen Salt, The Spice Lab

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Ghost Pepper Salt Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Ghost Pepper Salt market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Opportunities for New Market Entrants in Blood Meal Market

According to the new market research report "Blood Meal Market by Source (Poultry, Porcine, and Ruminant), Application (Poultry Feed, Porcine Feed, Ruminant Feed, and Aquafeed), Process (Solar Drying, Drum Drying, Ring & Flash Drying, and Spray Drying), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025″, published by MarketsandMarkets, the market for blood meal is estimated to be valued at USD 1.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2019 to 2025, to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2025. The growing feed industry is one of the major factors driving the growth of the blood meal market, as feed plays a major role in the global food industry. The increasing use of blood meal ensures safe and nutritious feed for animals.
INDUSTRY
Sourcing Journal

What Lenzing’s New Tencel Fiber Offers Denim

The Lenzing Group is expanding its sustainable offering for the denim industry with the introduction of matte Tencel branded lyocell fibers. The new fiber type is specially designed to scatter light and permanently diminish sheen in denim applications, further enabling versatile, indigo-dyed denim fabrics. “As a leader in fiber production, we work closely with our customers and mill partners to address their product needs,” said Tricia Carey, director of global business development for denim and the Americas for Lenzing AG. “Our partners wanted the option to choose denim fabrics that are less shiny and we listened. By implementing an innovative production process...
APPAREL
technave.com

Acer going green with a wide range of eco-friendly and recyclable Vero products

Acer has a wide variety of products over the years and they recently just unveiled a new lineup. Designed to go "green", the company is calling it the Vero series and has come up with a new Aspire Vero and TravelMate Vero for consumers and commercial usage respectively (and many more too). Any difference from the original lineup? Read on below to find out more.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Plastic Packaging#Plastic Pollution#Single Use Plastic#Ani Newsvoir#Aipl#Indian Cricket
labelandnarrowweb.com

Ahlstrom-Munksjö launches PS packaging tape product range

Ahlstrom-Munksjö has expanded its offering of sustainable tape backing solutions by launching a complete product range for pressure-sensitive packaging tape applications. MasterTape Pack is a sustainable fiber-based alternative to plastic packaging tapes with high bio-based contents. It offers excellent internal cohesion and mechanical properties for shock-resistant tapes, making it ideal for light/medium or even heavy-duty packaging.
BUSINESS
royalexaminer.com

Companies bet on green packaging

Amid increasing environmental concerns, some companies are rethinking how they approach packaging, aiming to minimize their environmental footprint while reducing waste and potentially cutting costs. Packaging company DS Smith argues that better packaging could save companies $46 billion per year by reducing global logistics costs. Wasted space is a key...
ENVIRONMENT
ForexTV.com

Greece Inflation, Industrial Production Rises

Greece’s consumer prices increased for the fifth straight month in September, data from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed on Friday. Industrial production rose in August, separate report from the statistical office revealed. The consumer price index rose 2.2 percent year-on-year in September, following a 1.9 percent increase in August. Prices...
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Ethylene Oxide Market Segmentation, Research Report, Size, Share, Industry Outlook - 2020-2026

Global research report called Ethylene Oxide Market was recently published by Reports and Data. to provide guidance for the business. The new research study on Ethylene Oxide market sheds light on the current scope as well as on the upcoming opportunities in the future. To understand the structure of global trading, the report also gives statistical data on local consumption and global consumption. The report also focuses on global major leading industry players of Ethylene Oxide market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, price, capacity, cost, production, revenue and contact information.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
atlantanews.net

Pet Drinks Market to See Massive Growth by 2027 | Big Heart Pet Brands, Cargill, Evanger's

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Pet Drinks Market - Global Outlook and Forecast Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Pet Drinks Market - Outlook and Forecast market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
PETS
atlantanews.net

Elevator Modernization Market May Set Epic Growth Story with KONE, Schindler Group, Otis

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Elevator Modernization Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are KONE Elevator, Schindler Group, Otis Elevator company, Mitsubishi Electric, Kohler Elevator, ThyssenKrupp Elevator Technology, Hyundai Elevator Co., LTD, Johnson Lifts Private Ltd, Hitachi Ltd & Toshiba Elevator etc.
INDUSTRY
Footwear News

How Hoka One One Digitized Its Product-to-Market Process With Makersights Technology

Like other footwear brands, Hoka One One underwent a series of changes in the pandemic. One of the most notable changes was not even discernible from a consumer perspective. Rather, it centered on the way the company ran its essential “milestone meetings.” This change, as outlined by company leaders in a session at Sourcing Journal’s ‘Inflection Point’ Summit this week, changed the way the fast-growing footwear brand brings its product to market. Before the pandemic, Hoka held regular hours-long meetings called Global Concept Debuts, which often consisted of review, long PowerPoints, and travel to other countries. This series of meetings brought together...
TECHNOLOGY
atlantanews.net

Plastic Droppers Market Competitive Growth Strategies Based on Type, Applications, End-User, and Region 2028

The global Plastic Droppers report published by Reports and Data has been formulated through extensive primary and secondary research to offer key insights into current and future growth prospects of the Plastic Droppers market. Furthermore, the report is furnished with the latest changes in the market scenario and demand and supply ratios with regards to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Global Plastic Droppers Market research report is an investigative report providing an extensive study of the global Plastic Droppers market with regards to market size, market share, current and emerging trends, and latest technological developments. The report provides in-depth assessment of top companies in the market and their regional and global presence. The global Plastic Droppers market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Plastic Droppers market. It offers strategic recommendations to the clients, businesses, stakeholders, and investors accelerate decision-making process and capitalize on lucrative opportunities.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Pet Microchip Market is Booming Worldwide with Bayer, PetKey, K9 Microchips

The latest research on "Global Pet Microchip Report 2021" offered by HTF MI provides a comprehensive investigation into the geographical landscape, industry size along with the revenue estimation of the business. Additionally, the report also highlights the challenges impeding market growth and expansion strategies employed by leading companies in the "Market".
PET SERVICES
atlantanews.net

Demand for Industrial Lighting Market from Key End-use Sectors to Surge in the Near Future

The global industrial lighting market is projected to reach a valuation of around US$ 17 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of close to 7% throughout the forecast period. Rising global warming has forced governments and international organizations to come up with numerous regulations off late, including regulating the use of industrial lights. This has led to increased use of advanced energy-efficient lighting such as LEDs. LED luminaires can lead to around 50% energy cost savings as compared to HID lamps, and 30-40% as compared to fluorescent lights, due to which, industries are switching over to LED lighting in a big way. Increase in LED lighting demand will defiantly provide a boost to the requirement of industrial lighting.
INDUSTRY
Cheddar News

Tesla Has 'Road to Absorb' Supply Chain Bumps Following Big Q3 Beat

Ann Berry, chief investment officer at Wheelhouse, joined Cheddar's "Opening Bell" to talk about Tesla's big Q3 earnings beat. She noted that the electric vehicle company's outlook remains strong, despite the global supply chain and semiconductor chip shortage issues, due to the number of its deliveries and its ongoing ramp-up of manufacturing facilities. "The other thing I would say about Tesla is their margin profile was very strong yesterday," she said. "And so they've still got a little bit of road to absorb any interim bumps in that performance should they continue to find supply chain issues that they don't manage around."
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy