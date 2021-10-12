Ajit Industries unveils a wide range of green packaging products in a glittering event

Technological improvements have been gaining significant traction in crisis, emergency, and incident management platforms over the past couple of years. Artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies are now being highly proficient in making predictions and in identification and classification. AI is being used to analyze past data to predict what is likely to happen in the event of a disaster, and that data can be integrated with online dashboards so that emergency personnel can respond in real time. Also, data analysis and machine learning can be used to identify locations affected by quakes that have not yet been assessed or received assistance. Persistence Market Research recommends that emergency management service providers can focus on using these advanced technologies to offer improved emergency management services.

MARKETS ・ 12 HOURS AGO