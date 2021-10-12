Day(s) After Digestion – Eagles Win In Ugly Fashion In Carolina

First of all, you may notice that this edition of the weekly “Day After Digestion” is actually on Tuesday instead of Monday. Well, we were out at the Darren Daulton Foundation’s Golf Outing yesterday and I didn’t get a chance to write it yet. Sorry folks, but when you have a chance to almost hit Randy Wolf with an errant drive at a charity golf event, you’ve got to take it. The good news is now I’ve had TWO days to digest the Eagles’ ugly win in Carolina on Sunday, and boy did I need it. It was one of the stranger games in recent memory for the birds, and there’s plenty to take away from the victory.