CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Day(s) After Digestion – Eagles Win In Ugly Fashion In Carolina

By pegan
975thefanatic.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst of all, you may notice that this edition of the weekly “Day After Digestion” is actually on Tuesday instead of Monday. Well, we were out at the Darren Daulton Foundation’s Golf Outing yesterday and I didn’t get a chance to write it yet. Sorry folks, but when you have a chance to almost hit Randy Wolf with an errant drive at a charity golf event, you’ve got to take it. The good news is now I’ve had TWO days to digest the Eagles’ ugly win in Carolina on Sunday, and boy did I need it. It was one of the stranger games in recent memory for the birds, and there’s plenty to take away from the victory.

975thefanatic.com

Comments / 0

Related
bleedinggreennation.com

Eagles battle back after ugly start to beat Panthers, 21 to 18

The Philadelphia Eagles are 2-3 after beating the Carolina Panthers on Sunday afternoon! Final score: 21 to 18. It was an ugly start for the Birds, falling to a 12-point deficit at one point. But the defense settled in and then the special teams unit came up with a big punt block to set the Eagles up with the go-ahead score. Jalen Hurts certainly didn’t have his best game ever but he delivered when it mattered most.
NFL
The Big Lead

Ben Roethlisberger Is Done

The Pittsburgh Steelers lost to the Green Bay Packers 27-17 on Sunday to drop to 1-3, and things look bleak in the Steel City. One thing is clear from the first four weeks of the season, Ben Roethlisberger is toast. It's time for Big Ben to hang 'em up. Roethlisberger...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Randy Wolf
Person
Devonta Smith
thecomeback.com

The Miami Dolphins will have a new starting quarterback this Sunday

While the second-year quarterback got good news when initial x-rays were negative, word came down on Wednesday that Tua’s ribs were indeed fractured after further testing. That means Tagovailoa will miss this weekend’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders. “We decided to run some more tests, we ran them, and...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#Basketball#American Football#Jalen Hurts#Panthers#Hurts
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Has Blunt Response To Question About His Face

Why was Bill Belichick bleeding on the sideline last night?. The New England Patriots head coach was asked about that on Monday. Belichick was seen with some blood on his nose and his mouth during Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. New England lost to Dallas, 35-29, at Gillette...
NFL
Pewter Report

Bucs Release WR In Surprise Move

In a surprise move, the Bucs have released wide receiver/return specialist Jaydon Mickens. Mickens was released to make room for offensive lineman John Molchon, who has come off the Reserve/Injured list. Rookie Jaelon Darden, the team’s fourth-round draft pick, will replace Mickens as the Bucs’ primary kick and punt returner.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Andy Reid Announces Devastating Chiefs Injury News

The Kansas City Chiefs had an ugly first half against the Washington Football Team on Sunday afternoon, but the AFC West franchise rallied in the second half. Patrick Mahomes and Co. trailed the Football Team by three points at halftime, though they took off in the second half, winning 31-13.
NFL
The Spun

Retired NFL Quarterback Reportedly Being “Closely Monitored”

A retired NFL quarterback is reportedly being “closely monitored” by teams across the league heading into the fourth week of the regular season. Josh McCown, 40, last played in the National Football League in 2020. He spent time with both the Philadelphia Eagles and the Houston Texans in 2020. The...
NFL
The Spun

Tony Dungy Getting Criticized For What He Said About Jon Gruden

Former NFL head coach turned NBC analyst Tony Dungy is facing some criticism on social media for what he said about Jon Gruden on Sunday night. Sunday evening, both Dungy and NBC announcer Mike Tirico – who worked with Gruden at ESPN – addressed the now-former Las Vegas Raiders head coach.
NFL
The Spun

Look: NFL Kicker ‘Randomly’ Drug Tested After Big Game

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright was so impressive on Sunday in the team’s win over the Miami Dolphins that he was selected for a random drug test just a few days later. Wright, who made all three of his field goal attempts in Week 6, posted a message he received...
NFL
wglt.org

With Jon Gruden gone, cheerleaders and players want the NFL to release more data

Jon Gruden's exit as an NFL coach is prompting calls for the league to release more information from the investigation that unearthed years' worth of misogynistic, homophobic and racist emails. Some of the loudest calls are coming from former cheerleaders and other employees whose mistreatment by the Washington Football Team...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy