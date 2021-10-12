CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rise Against Hunger meal packaging is Nov. 21, hosted by Rotary, Trinity UMC

ELIZABETHTOWN — Elizabethtown Rotary Club No. 6146 and Trinity United Methodist Church are hosting a Rise Against Hunger event, a unique service opportunity involving meal packaging.

It happens Nov. 21, from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church, 901 W. Broad St. in Elizabethtown.

Meals will be packaged to distribute to global partners which administer school feeding programs; work with orphanages, health clinics, and vocational training; and that respond to crises.

The event is considered fun, kid-friendly, and high-impact. The goal of Rise Against Hunger is to end hunger by the year 2030.

To register, go to https://sforce.co/2YQK2k6.

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

