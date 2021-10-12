New Video Shows Suspect In George Floyd Statue Vandalism In Union Square Park

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – The search for the suspect who vandalized the statue of George Floyd at Union Square Park continues.

New video shows the man police are looking for getting off the subway, skateboard in hand.

Police say the suspect was riding the skateboard when he threw gray paint onto the statue of Floyd on Oct. 3.

He then fled the scene on the skateboard, heading north on the west side of Union Square Park.

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips . All calls are kept confidential.