CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Lesbian barrister sues Stonewall and her London chambers claiming she lost income because she disagrees with the LGBT charity's philosophy that 'trans women are women'

By James Robinson for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A barrister suing LGBTQ+ charity Stonewell and her London chambers over claims she was 'silenced' for her views on transgender issues has today arrived at her tribunal hearing.

Allison Bailey alleges she was victimised for 'raising concerns about Stonewall's actions' with its Diversity Champions scheme and 'trans women are women' philosophy.

Ms Bailey is a lesbian and a founding figure in the controversial LGB Alliance, an LGBT charity and action group which has repeatedly clashed with Stonewall over its views on gender.

The barrister claims she was 'indirectly discriminated against' because the charity and her chambers 'hold gender critical beliefs as being bigoted and unworthy of respect'.

And she says she has lost work and income over the row. The hearing is being held in London today.

Ms Bailey's chambers, Garden Court Chambers, say they 'strongly refute' any claims they have acted unlawfully and are contesting her appeal to the Employment Tribunal service.

Meanwhile, Stonewall says its Diversity Champions programme aims to help firms 'become more inclusive of LGBT people'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45IKoj_0cOmrbzd00
Allison Bailey (pictured), who is a lesbian, alleges she was victimised for 'raising concerns about Stonewall's actions' over the charity's Diversity Champions scheme and its 'trans women are women' philosophy

Ms Bailey, who describes herself as a feminist, is among a group who believe making it simple for people to self-identify as women is a threat to feminism.

She says 'if the new trans activism is not brought to heel, women will disappear as a political class'.

Her LGB Alliance rivals Stonewall - the largest LGBT rights organisation in Europe - but has been accused of transphobia over its gender critical beliefs.

Earlier this year the trans charity Mermaids launched an appeal against the Charity Commission's decision to allow the group charity status.

The commission decided the group was beneficial to the public through its educational and awareness-raising activities about discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Ms Bailey, denies being transphobic, claiming 'I have always been an advocate for transgender rights'.

In May, Ms Bailey became involved in a Twitter row with Robin White, a transgender barrister at Old Square Chambers, who acted for Stonewall in an unsuccessful bid by the charity and the chambers to have her claim struck out.

Ms Bailey had tweeted in support of a guide entitled 'Boys and Girls and the Equality Act', produced by Transgender Trend - an organisation that describes itself as 'calling for evidence-based care for gender dysphoric children'.

Ms White replied, describing the guide as 'partisan, incomplete and misleading'.

She also said that if followed the guide 'would cause schools to act unlawfully towards trans children'.

After a series of responses Ms Bailey wrote: 'Robin, you have chosen to insert yourself into my timeline. It's for you to reflect on the ethics of this.'

Ms Bailey raised £60,000 to fund the cost of the tribunal hearing via the website crowd funding page CrowdJustice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xl93z_0cOmrbzd00
Ms Bailey, who describes herself as a feminist, is among a group who believe making it simple for people to self-identify as women is a threat to feminism

Speaking in July, a Stonewall spokespersons said: 'We work with a diverse range of organisations through our Diversity Champions programme to give advice on tackling homophobic, biphobic and transphobic discrimination and how they can be more inclusive of LGBT people.

'While we aren't able to comment on individual cases, we know it's vital businesses take active steps in creating equality for all lesbian, gay, bi and trans people'.

Garden Court Chambers also added in July: 'We strongly refute any claim that we have acted unlawfully or in any way colluded with Stonewall.

'We consider these allegations to be groundless and the claim to be without merit'.

The Stonewall Diversity Champions programme has come under fire this year.

In May 2021, the Equality and Home Rights Commission (EHRC) did not renew ties with the programme citing 'cost reasons'.

Members pay Stonewall a fee and allow it to vet their internal policies, such as who can use their toilets and changing facilities.

Hundreds of private and public organisations - including some Government departments and the BBC - are members of the Diversity Champions scheme.

But the EHRC said in May that the scheme 'did not constitute best value for money'.

In the same month, a barrister-led report commissioned by the University of Essex criticised the programme as having given inaccurate - and potentially illegal - advice after the university temporarily decided not to re-invite two speakers with anti-transgender views.

Media watchdog Ofcom announced it would quit the scheme in August 'because of the need to remain impartial and independent at all times'.

Stonewall previously denied the advice was illegal and maintains there is no clash between trans and women's rights.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

MTV to Counter Hungary’s Anti-Gay Law as EMAs in Budapest Will “Stand in Solidarity” With LGBTQ+ Community

After the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, the MTV Europe Music Awards (EMAs) will return live from Budapest, Hungary this year, with the company planning to use the big event to counter the country’s recent anti-gay law and “stand in solidarity with the LGBTQ+ community in Hungary and around the world,” Chris McCarthy, president and CEO of MTV Entertainment Group Worldwide said in an internal memo. MTV, part of ViacomCBS, will hold the live event on Nov. 14 as “a global celebration of music for all audiences around the world,” on Tuesday unveiling the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna as the venue. But McCarthy...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

London charities warn of rise in young women facing homelessness

Two homelessness groups in London have warned that increasing numbers of young women have approached them for help as a result of the pandemic. The New Horizon Youth Centre in King's Cross said the number of females who had been in touch had more than doubled since last year. The...
HOMELESS
Indy100

Transgender group issues list of demands to Netflix as dozens protest outside HQ

Netflix trans employees, public figures and allies staged a walkout on Wednesday outside Netflix’s 13-story Sunset Boulevard offices in Los Angeles. The protest was prompted following the controversy surrounding Dave Chappelle’s, The Closer, which has been criticised as being transphobic. During his sixth comedy special, Chapelle said, “gender is a fact.” He also added that everyone had to be born from a woman to “be on earth.”According to The Verge, the trans employee resource group released a list of demands ahead of the protest.“We want the company to adopt measures in the areas of content investment, employee relations and...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trans Women#Trans Rights#Trans People#Feminism#Lgb#Lesbian#Lgbtq Charity Stonewell#Diversity Champions#Lgb Alliance#Garden Court Chambers#Employment Tribunal#The Charity Commission
The Independent

In Cuba, divisions over law to allow same-sex marriage

Adiel and Lachi are anxious to get married, perhaps dressed in black, in a ceremony by the seashore.The idea bothers the Rev. Moises de Prada, who like many of his parishioners opposes a proposal to legalize same-sex marriage in Cuba The socialist government recently published a draft Family Law and asked for public comment ahead of a referendum, creating an unusually public clash over policy on the island where Pentecostal churches have been growing.For Adiel González, a 31-year-old theologian, the idea of submitting his right to marriage for a public referendum is painful.“You are submitting to the vote of...
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Doctor, 84, with a 'religious objection' to the vaccine comes out of retirement to 'issue hundreds of dodgy Covid exemption letters to anti-vax teachers'

An elderly doctor allegedly came out of retirement to issue hundreds of fake Covid-19 exemption letters to mandatory workers trying to avoid getting vaccinated. Dr John Evans, 84, allegedly told police he had given 400 exemptions out and had another 300 pending without proper consultation with his patients. The doctor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Rolling Stone

Paris Hilton Recounts Being ‘Strangled,’ ‘Slapped,’ and ‘Watched in the Shower’ While Calling for Troubled Teen Industry Reform

Every year, thousands of teenagers are shipped to boarding schools, boot camps, and other facilities against their will. Some may call it tough love, but the “troubled teen industry,” which generates billions of dollars annually, is reportedly a hotbed of psychological and physical abuse that traumatizes young people for the rest of their lives. And Paris Hilton, a self-described victim of this industry, wants it to stop. The entrepreneur and reality star was in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday to advocate for accountability alongside survivors, advocates, and group of Democratic lawmakers including Senator Jeff Merkely (D-Ore.) and Representative Ro Khanna (D-Calif.). Merkely and...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
LGBT
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Daily Mail

Retail boss James Timpson is praised after announcing all menopausal employees can claim back their prescription costs for HRT

The CEO of retailer Timpson has been praised for offering all his employees the chance to claim back their prescription charges if they're prescribed HRT. James Timpson, 50, from Manchester, whose great-grandfather founded the chain which is best known for shoe repairs and cutting keys, took to Twitter to announce the new scheme for World Menopause Day.
RETAIL
meaws.com

Transgender Woman Flees Malaysia After Prison Threat for Wearing Hijab

In February 2018, on her birthday, Nur Sajat put on a demure hijab and attended a Muslim prayer session at a new building she was inaugurating near the Malaysian capital, Kuala Lumpur. Three years after that sartorial choice, the Malaysian authorities have charged her with “insulting Islam” and wearing female...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Afghan women may die because of gender rules blocking UK aid – charity

Save the Children campaigns director Athena Rayburn spoke about the biggest challenges UK charities are facing in Afghanistan. Many Afghan women could die because of Taliban gender rules blocking UK-funded medical aid, a charity has warned. Save the Children campaigns director Athena Rayburn told the PA news agency that, under...
CHARITIES
BBC

Calls for nightclub searches after Nottingham needle spiking reports

A petition calling for compulsory searches at nightclubs has been signed by more than 100,000 people after a number of reported spikings by needle. One student, who believes she was injected in a Nottingham club, told the BBC she now felt "really scared". Nottinghamshire Police confirmed it was looking into...
U.K.
meaws.com

Woman rejected by foster agency because of being a lesbian sues US government

According to her lawsuit, which was filed on 13 October, Kelly Easter wanted to help unaccompanied refugee children by becoming a foster parent for them. Easter was sent to Bethany Christian Services, a federally funded foster care agency with a history of rejecting applications from LGBTQ+ parents, who denied her initial application.
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Meghan Markle turns lobbyist and writes to Pelosi and Schumer saying paid leave for parents should be a 'national right': Duchess details 'growing up at the $4.99 Sizzler salad bar' because that's all she could afford

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, made a political statement on Wednesday as she wrote a letter to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer advocating for paid family leave. 'I'm not an elected official, and I'm not a politician,' Markle, who is long rumored to be keen...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

My tragic father convinced me on deathbed I was wrong about right to die: Former Cabinet minister Michael Forsyth changed his mind on assisted dying after a heartbreaking encounter with his dad

The 'right to die' campaign received a huge boost last night when a former Cabinet minister revealed he had changed his mind after a deathbed encounter with his father. Michael Forsyth, who was Scottish secretary under John Major, is speaking out on the eve of a key debate on the issue in the House of Lords.
U.K.
AFP

Killing of Greek LGBTQ activist was 'hate crime', family says

The brutal killing of a prominent Greek-American HIV activist in Athens three years ago was a "hate crime", the victim's family said Wednesday as six defendants went on trial in what the LGBTQ community considers an important case for gay rights in the country. The defendants, who include two police officers, face up to 10 years in prison if convicted over the fatal beating of 33-year-old Zacharias Kostopoulos on September 21, 2018 in central Athens. Proceedings were initially delayed after one of the defendants -- the owner of a jewellery store -- failed to turn up, and in the presence of more than 40 witnesses who will be called by the prosecution during the trial, a judicial source told AFP. Kostopoulos, who went by his artistic name "Zak / Zackie Oh", was an HIV-positive drag queen and advocate for the rights of the LGBTQ community and HIV-positive people when he died in a rundown part of the Greek capital at the age of 33.
SOCIETY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy