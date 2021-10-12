CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

'It's F-kin' Obi-Wan!': Kumail Nanjiani Previews Disney+'s 'Kenobi'

NewsTimes
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newly muscled-up Kumail Nanjiani plays Marvel’s immortal superhero Kingo in November 5th’s Eternals — but that’s just the beginning of the former Silicon Valley star’s radical career makeover. In our recent interview with Nanjiani (coming soon online and in the new issue of Rolling Stone), he also discusses his role in 2022’s Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, in which Ewan McGregor reprises the title role for the first time since 2005’s Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith. Here’s what Nanjiani had to say about that top-secret show, which is set between Episode III and IV in the saga.

www.newstimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
crowrivermedia.com

Scarlett Johansson settles Disney lawsuit and announces new movie

Scarlett Johansson has "amicably" settled her lawsuit against Disney and announced a new movie with the company. The ‘Black Widow’ star filed papers to sue Disney in July for an alleged $50 million in lost earnings, as she claimed their decision to release the Marvel movie on Disney+ at the same time as its theatrical release violated the terms of their contract and impacted negatively on her salary.
MOVIES
WBAL Radio

Zendaya talks potential 'Dune' sequel, what she admires about Tom Holland

Zendaya's new film Dune isn't out for another week, but she's already ready for a sequel. Opening up to InStyle magazine, the 25-year-old actress revealed, "We'll see how the first [movie] goes, but I'm ready to do a second." "Whenever they call, I'm here," she continued. "[Co-star] Timothée [Chalamet] is...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Forgotten Dwayne Johnson Movie Now Streaming on Hulu

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson is one of the hottest actors in Hollywood. Now, a nearly forgotten movie that helped build his profile is streaming on Hulu. Johnson is a franchise staple these days. He lades big studio movies like Jungle Cruise, Jumanji, and the upcoming DC Comics film Black Adam. Early on, the wrestler turned actor was a riskier proposition. Still, his charisma and built-in fanbase gave him a knack for restoring audience interest in flagging franchises. The first example was the Fast & Furious, which he joined as Luke Hobbs in Fast Five. That's a role he'd reprise in sequels and, eventually, the Hobbs & Shaw spinoff opposite Jason Statham. After Fast Five, Johnson helped boost the G.I. Joe franchise by playing Roadblock in G.I. Joe: Retaliation. That movie is now streaming on Hulu.
MOVIES
The Guardian

Why on earth is Angelina Jolie in Marvel’s Eternals?

There is something going on with Eternals, Oscar winner Chloé Zhao’s debut dip into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Perhaps it’s that this is one of the first MCU episodes to arrive almost fully formed, without endless teases and character introductions during previous instalments. Maybe it’s the way August’s final full trailer seemed to apologise for this in advance, explaining that Earth’s cosmic guardians had not bothered taking down mean ol’ Thanos during the Earth-shattering events of Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame because they had been told not to by some pesky unknown entity. But more likely it’s that ... hang on, is that Angelina Jolie in a blond wig and silver spandex?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ewan Mcgregor
Person
Kumail Nanjiani
Person
Chloé Zhao
Inside the Magic

HUGE ‘Star Wars’ Leak Reveals Obi-Wan’s and Darth Vader’s Upcoming Rematch

The upcoming Disney+ television series, Obi-Wan Kenobi, is set to feature “the rematch of the century”. Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi, played by Ewan McGregor, will come face-to-face with his old Padawan, Anakin Skywalker AKA the infamous Darth Vader. While Star Wars fans don’t know just yet when Obi-Wan Kenobi will...
MOVIES
Variety

Disney Delays ‘Doctor Strange 2,’ ‘Thor 4,’ ‘Black Panther’ Sequel and ‘Indiana Jones 5’

Marvel fans, prepare to wait a little bit longer to see Doctor Strange, Thor and Black Panther return to theaters. Disney has delayed release plans for several upcoming films, including “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” from March 25 to May 6, “Thor: Love and Thunder” from May 6 to July 8 and “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” from July 8 to Nov. 11. With the “Black Panther” sequel jumping to November, “The Marvels” has been postponed to early 2023 and “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania” was bumped from Feb. 17 to July 28, 2023. Along with the deluge of Marvel delays,...
MOVIES
MotorBiscuit

Kumail Nanjiani And IS 500 F SPORT Star in ‘Eternals’ Spot

The Lexus IS 500 F SPORT Performance is the most powerful IS sedan the Japanese luxury brand has produced thus far. The sedan comes equipped with a 472 horsepower naturally aspirated V8 engine, which sends its power to the rear wheels. The IS is what Lexus offers up as an answer to competitors like the BMW 3 series and Mercedes-Benz C-Class.
CARS
tucsonpost.com

Kumail Nanjiani says he is 'very uncomfortable' discussing his body

Washington [US], October 9 (ANI): Actor and comedian Kumail Nanjiani has revealed that ever since he bulked up for his role in the Marvel film 'Eternals', he feels "uncomfortable" with the attention surrounding his body transformation. According to People magazine, the actor discussed his physique in a profile with a...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Previews#Disney World#Rolling Stone Rrb
FanSided

Could these new Obi-Wan books tie into the Kenobi series?

It seems Obi-Wan Kenobi is on everyone’s mind lately (as if he wasn’t already before it was confirmed he’d get his own show). As the Obi-Wan Kenobi Disney+ series draws nearer every day, and with the announcement of new books featuring the character this week, Star Wars fans can’t stop talking about him.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
FanSided

Obi-Wan Kenobi release date rumor hints at spring 2022 premiere

Without a doubt, 2022 is going to be a big year for Star Wars live-action television. The year will include the continuation of The Book of Boba Fett. Later, Andor will premiere on Disney+ as well. Then we’ve got The Mandalorian season 3. And, of course, there will be the return of the king in the Obi-Wan Kenobi solo series.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Obi-Wan Series: Moses Ingram's Mystery Character Reportedly Revealed

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. We're months away from 2022 and if you've been following Lucasfilm's release slate for next year, you're very much aware that Ewan McGregor's standalone Obi-Wan Kenobi series is scheduled to hit Disney+ in a yet-to-be-determined month. The series recently wrapped up filming and unsurprisingly, we're getting ourselves new information about the project which will also mark the grand Star Wars return of Hayden Christensen aka Anakin Skywalker.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Disneyland
Parade

He Always Has the High Ground! Everything to Know About Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Series

The upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi TV series on Disney+ follows the beloved Jedi in the time between Star Wars Episode III: Revenge of the Sith and Star Wars Episode IV: A New Hope. The show follows in the footsteps of the streaming platform’s instantly iconic live-action Star Wars series The Mandalorian and its first spinoff, The Book of Boba Fett, which arrives Dec. 29.
TV SERIES
heroichollywood.com

‘Eternals’ Producer Says Kumail Nanjiani Got ‘Too Big’ For MCU Film

Eternals producer Nate Moore revealed that Kumail Nanjiani got “too” big for the MCU film. While Eternals is set to be one of the most expansive and unique films the Marvel Cinematic Universe has ever produced, one of the reasons why fans are so excited to watch it is because of star Kumail Nanjiani’s insane body transformation. Nanjiani quickly got into tip-top superhero shape when he was announced to star as Kingo in Chloe Zhao’s MCU epic. The Silicon Valley actor’s transformation was so shocking that it broke the internet for a while, and he even got offered a gig as a stripper.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Obi-Wan Kenobi Set Report Details Darth Vader Face Off

Friends-turned-enemies Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker will once again clash lightsabers in the upcoming Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi, and now several details regarding their highly anticipated battle have apparently leaked. We have known for some time that Darth Vader will appear in the Star Wars show, with Hayden Christensen set to reprise the role of Anakin Skywalker alongside Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan, and it sounds like the reunion will be well worth the wait.
MOVIES
lrmonline.com

New Star Wars Books With Luke And Lando, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Possible) Release Date Revealed, & The Book Of Boba Fett Action Scene Description | The Cantina

New Star Wars Books With Luke And Lando, Obi-Wan Kenobi (Possible) Release Date Revealed, & The Book Of Boba Fett Action Scene Description | The Cantina. Welcome to The Cantina. It’s Friday, it’s last call, and we have Star Wars news, rumors, and entertainment! There are some new Star Wars books coming to us and the include stories with Luke and Lando set after Return of the Jedi! Also, there’s a cool Book of Boba Fett action scene that’s been described (leaked). Lastly there is a rumor (pretty damn good source) that Obi-Wan Kenobi will drop in May. May the 4th? It’s a Wednesday, after all. Anyways, grab your stuff on the way out and pay your tabs in full. The damn bills are due this week.
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy