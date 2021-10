Over the course of more than two decades, only a trio of performers has appeared in each installment of the Scream franchise, making them all part of an exclusive club of Ghostface survivors. As evidenced by the first trailer for the upcoming sequel Scream, an all-new crop of potential victims has emerged with connections to previous killers in the series' franchise, forcing Sidney Prescott, Gail Weathers, and Dewey Riley to reunite in hopes of using their own history with the killers to bring an end to the murders. During a virtual set visit for the upcoming Scream, David Arquette talked about bridging the gap between the original performers and the new cast of characters, as well as the fresh filmmakers entering the series. The new Scream is set to hit theaters on January 14, 2022.

