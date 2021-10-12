SOWEGA Council on Aging plans annual public hearing

ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Council on Aging will host its annual public hearing Oct. 20 starting at 2 p.m.

The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom or by conference call-in.

Council on Aging officials said in a news release the general public, public officials, and the business community are encouraged to join the public hearing for an opportunity to learn about gaps in services, needs, redundancies and concerns for older and disabled Georgians in our region.

Interested persons can attend the hearing virtually via Zoom or by conference call-in at (301) 715-8592, Conference ID: 946 5054 6762. Passcode is 784455.

Check the SOWEGA Council on Aging’s website the week of the event for updated event information and for a link to the virtual event.