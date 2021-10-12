CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

SOWEGA Council on Aging plans annual public hearing

By From staff reports
The Albany Herald
The Albany Herald
 8 days ago

ALBANY — The Southwest Georgia Council on Aging will host its annual public hearing Oct. 20 starting at 2 p.m.

The meeting will be conducted virtually via Zoom or by conference call-in.

Council on Aging officials said in a news release the general public, public officials, and the business community are encouraged to join the public hearing for an opportunity to learn about gaps in services, needs, redundancies and concerns for older and disabled Georgians in our region.

Interested persons can attend the hearing virtually via Zoom or by conference call-in at (301) 715-8592, Conference ID: 946 5054 6762. Passcode is 784455.

Check the SOWEGA Council on Aging’s website the week of the event for updated event information and for a link to the virtual event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14bhRD_0cOmp9d400

The Albany Herald

The Albany Herald

