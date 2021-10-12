Paul Pepper: Rob Crouse and Ben Miller, CCP's "Young Frankenstein" & Scott Jones, BUPD Campaign

Rumor has it that 'Young Frankenstein' is Mel Brooks' favorite out of all of his musicals, and after seeing Capital City Productions' version, guests ROB CROUSE and BEN MILLER think you'll agree! Tickets are sure to go fast for this "show that moves," opening this Thursday in Jefferson City. Also, SCOTT JONES wants MoDOT's Buckle Up Phone Down Day - October 22 - to really be an every day pledge by motorists both young and old. (4:00) October 12, 2021.