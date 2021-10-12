CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'They are a dysfunctional family unit': The Eternals gets a behind-the-scenes look as Angelina Jolie says 'a lot of people will see themselves as superheroes' after watching the movie

Daily Mail
 8 days ago

A new featurette for the highly anticipated superhero movie The Eternals was dropped this week.

In a long behind-the-scenes video, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan are seen discussing the epic Marvel film that is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and will debut November 5 in the US.

'A lot of people will see themselves as superheroes,' Jolie said in the clip as she mulled over the theme of the movie.

It is also shared that the characters are unlike most Marvel characters and they are really at the heart of it a 'dysfunctional family unit.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A5fxZ_0cOmoRwC00
New look: The Eternals dropped new images and a featurette on Monday. In a long behind-the-scenes video, Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie and Gemma Chan are seen discussing the epic Marvel film that is directed by Oscar-winner Chloé Zhao and will debut November 5 in the US

There were also several character posters shared of the action film.

Marvel Studios' Eternals follows a group of heroes from beyond the stars who had protected the Earth since the dawn of man.

When monstrous creatures called the Deviants, long thought lost to history, mysteriously return, the Eternals are forced to reunite in order to defend humanity once again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KeRtm_0cOmoRwC00
She is passionate about the movie: Jolie said that people will be inspired by The Eternals
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sRjTf_0cOmoRwC00
It's a fun ride for all: And Chan said the movie is impactful and has a great message

The ensemble cast includes Gemma Chan as humankind-loving Sersi, Richard Madden as the all-powerful Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as cosmic-powered Kingo, Lia McHugh as the eternally young, old-soul Sprite, Brian Tyree Henry as the intelligent inventor Phastos.

There is also Lauren Ridloff as the super-fast Makkari, Barry Keoghan as aloof loner Druig, Don Lee as the powerful Gilgamesh, with Kit Harington as Dane Whitman, with Hayek as the wise and spiritual leader Ajak, and Jolie as the fierce warrior Thena.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7duY_0cOmoRwC00
This is the bad guy: A menacing-looking red glowing form with six eyes is seen as the imposing bad guy
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NmWhZ_0cOmoRwC00
Some of the cast members: A look at the cast at what looks like an Arabic market
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kNEKm_0cOmoRwC00
She wonders who is behind it all: Chan is told she was to not interfere with the humans, and then is asking who told her to do so

Zhao directs the film, and Kevin Feige and Nate Moore are the producers, with Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso and Kevin de la Noy serving as executive producers.

The screen story is by Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo, and the screenplay is by Zhao and Zhao & Patrick Burleigh and Ryan Firpo & Kaz Firpo.

Marvel Studios’ Eternals opens in cinemas on November 5, 2021.

The last trailer that dropped showed Angelina's character Thena in her warrior costume as she took on the gruesome Deviant villain named Kro in the teaser.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nvh29_0cOmoRwC00
Thena is here! Character posters were released this week as well; here is Jolie as Thena

After Kro tells Thena she cannot protect the humans that she loves, she says, 'Let's finish this.'

Marvel shared the preview with the caption, 'When you love something, you fight for it. Experience Marvel Studios’ #Eternals only in theaters November 5.'

There was plenty of previously unseen footage as well.

The upcoming film shows the ongoing battle between the Eternals (first published by Jack Kirby in 1976) and their rival Deviants in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

'We're Eternals - we came her to protect humans from the Deviants,' Sersi, played by Chan, says in the beginning of the clip.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N1RVH_0cOmoRwC00
He sure is massive: The Oscar-winning Jolie, 46, was seen in her warrior costume as she took on the gruesome Deviant villain named Kro in the teaser that was shared on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13FtYD_0cOmoRwC00
Bad guy: After Kro tells Thena she cannot protect the humans that she loves, she says, 'Let's finish this'

In one sequence, the Gilgamesh character, played by Don Lee, is seen throwing his powerful punch in the path of an approaching Deviant.

Other notable specialties previously seen in previews for the motion picture include laser eyes from Ikaris, played by Madden; and Jolie's Thena using a golden sword in battle.

Another piece of footage showcases the character Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, who is the first openly gay character seen under the Marvel banner.

Henry told Entertainment Weekly he's 'always been a huge fan' of the MCU and 'never in a million years thought I'd be a part of' it.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e9lpi_0cOmoRwC00
She spins a gold web: Jolie's Thena is seen using a golden sword on the beach
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rcH1l_0cOmoRwC00
With the gang: Jolie is seen far left in gold, and next to her are Richard Madden, Salma Hayek and Gemma Chan

'I've been obsessed with the concept of superheroes and the concept of mankind needing saving,' he said.

'And I think that when you get this group of people together, who just have these intimate senses of super powers and saving humanity, it's something that we all kind of need.'

He continued: 'It literally brings everyone together regardless of where you're from. I'm still freaking out that I'm a part of it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2We9Iw_0cOmoRwC00
More to this story: Another piece of footage showcases the character Phastos, played by Brian Tyree Henry, who is the first openly gay character seen under the Marvel banner 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hYIu0_0cOmoRwC00
Henry said of the MCU: 'It literally brings everyone together regardless of where you're from. I'm still freaking out that I'm a part of it'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U0a9s_0cOmoRwC00
Scary: A Deviant is seen emerging from the ocean in the preview clip 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wvhqW_0cOmoRwC00
Other notable specialties previously seen in previews for the motion picture include laser eyes from Ikaris, played by Madden

