CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washington, DC

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Accelerates Pedestrian Safety Projects and Announces Streamlined Process for Roadway Safety Improvements

By Press Release
The DC Line
The DC Line
 9 days ago

New Measures Will Help Slow Drivers Down at Crosswalks and Eliminate Bureaucratic Delays of Vision Zero Projects. (WASHINGTON, DC)–Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the immediate acceleration of safety improvement projects that will better protect pedestrians as well as new reforms that will streamline and speed up the completion of safety projects.

thedcline.org

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces FY22 Asian and Pacific Islander Community Grant Awards

As Part of DC Values Week, the Mayor’s Office Of Community Affairs to Host Open House on Saturday, October 23. (WASHINGTON, DC) – As we continue to celebrate DC Values week, today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the Mayor’s Office on Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs (MOAPIA) is proud to announce the awarding of a combined $213,302 in grant funding to ten community-based organizations that serve District AAPI residents. Grants were awarded in amounts between $5,000 and $40,000 to each organization.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Chair Norton to Consult with Chair DeFazio About Hearing on Metro Derailment and Service Disruptions

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, which has jurisdiction over the Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), said today that she is deeply concerned about the derailment of a WMATA train last week, and will consult with Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio (D-OR) about holding a hearing on the derailment, the safety of WMATA’s 7000-series railcars, and ongoing service disruptions. Norton also said she has requested and expects briefings soon by the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Jennifer Homendy, and WMATA General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld. Norton is especially concerned that Metro knew about problems with the wheels on the 7000-series since 2017.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Traffic
Washington, DC
Government
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Honors Metropolitan Police Department at 21st Annual Awards Ceremony

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and the Metropolitan Police Department. (WASHINGTON, DC) – Last night, Mayor Muriel Bowser honored the professional staff and sworn members of the Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) at their 21st Annual Awards Ceremony. The annual event is a celebration to recognize the hard work and dedication to protect the safety of Washingtonians across the District – specifically during the coronavirus pandemic, the January 6th insurrection, and the ongoing efforts to reduce gun violence.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Councilmember Brooke Pinto Introduces the RECOVERY Act to Ensure Comprehensive and Inclusive Economic Recovery Downtown

News Release — Ward 2 DC Council member Brooke Pinto. Washington, D.C. – Today, Ward 2 Councilmember Brooke Pinto introduced the “RECOVERY Amendment Act of 2021.” The purpose of the Recovery Act is to provide a comprehensive and inclusive economic recovery package for the Central Business District (CBD) which includes the Downtown and Golden Triangle Business Improvement Districts (BIDs). The Recovery Act is targeted to support District residents, workers, and businesses with the goal of transforming our office corridors from solely commercial uses to a vibrant city core that includes mixed-use developments, affordable housing, and jobs and green space as a driver of growth. At-Large Councilmember Christina Henderson joined in co-introducing the legislation.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Observes Active Bystander for Law Enforcement Training Demonstration

(WASHINGTON, DC)  –  Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser attended and observed the Metropolitan Police Department’s (MPD) Active Bystander for Law Enforcement (ABLE) training that is required for all MPD sworn members. For years, MPD has trained members on the requirement and duty to intervene. In 2021, as part of its annual professional development training, MPD formally adopted this new national best practice training program that prepares officers to successfully intervene to prevent harm and to create a law enforcement culture that supports peer intervention.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces FY22 LGBTQ Community Grant Awards & the Housing People Efficiently Vouchers

Princess Brownfield (EOM) As Part of DC Values Week, the Mayor’s Office Of Community Affairs to Host Open House on Saturday, October 23. (WASHINGTON, DC) – To highlight the beginning of DC Values week and celebrate National LGBTQ History Month, Mayor Bowser and the Mayor’s Office of LGBTQ Affairs are proud to announce the increase and immediate availability of the Housing Older People Efficiently, or HOPE, LGBTQ Senior Housing Voucher.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: AG Racine Calls on 11 District Hospitals to Detail Their Efforts to Make Pricing Transparent & Accessible for Consumers

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Attorney General Karl A. Racine today called on 11 hospitals throughout the District to fully comply with new federal hospital regulations that went into effect earlier this year that aim to make the pricing of medical services more transparent and accessible to consumers. He specifically requested the...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Norton Introduces Bill to Remove U.S. Commission of Fine Arts from Local D.C. Land-Use Policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) introduced a bill yesterday to remove the authority of the U.S. Commission of Fine Arts (CFA), a federal agency, over District of Columbia-owned property and private property in D.C. This bill, part of Norton’s Free and Equal D.C. Series, expands home rule for the District and does not require statehood. This Congress, Norton has introduced two other land-use home-rule bills, one to give D.C. the authority to appoint all members of the D.C. Zoning Commission and another to remove the authority of the National Capital Planning Commission over D.C.-owned property.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#News Release#Eom#Ddot
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser and DC Health Add Flu Shot Opportunities to Walk-Up COVID-19 Vaccination Sites

News Release — Executive Office of the Mayor and DC Health. Dr. Kimberly Henderson (DC Health) (WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and DC Health, led by Dr. LaQuandra Nesbitt, announced that the District’s walk-up vaccination sites will begin offering annual influenza (flu) shots. Earlier this month, Mayor Bowser encouraged residents to receive their flu shot by the end of October.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Bowser Administration Celebrates Financial Planning Month

News Release — DC Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Wednesday, October 13, 2021. Launching Innovative Programs for District Residents and Businesses. Washington, DC— The Bowser Administration, through the District of Columbia Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), is helping District residents and small business owners...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser Announces Key Appointments

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a series of transitions and appointments in her Administration. Mayor Bowser announced that Ventris Gibson, Director of the DC Department of Human Resources, is departing for a new role outside District Government. Director Gibson’s accomplishments at DCHR, which she has led since 2015, include automation of new employee orientation, transforming online learning, expanding health benefits, and reducing time to fill vacancies.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Modified District Government Services for Indigenous Peoples’ Day

(WASHINGTON, DC) – On Monday, October 11, 2021, the District Government will observe Indigenous Peoples’ Day. While some services will be affected, many District employees will continue serving to maintain essential District operations. WHAT’S OPEN ON MONDAY, OCTOBER 11:. The District’s Emergency Operations Center and Joint Information Center will be operational. Access to Emergency Shelter. All low-barrier shelters for individuals experiencing homelessness operate year-round, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
The DC Line

These Foggy Bottom neighborhood commissioners are skeptical of city’s new plan to connect unsheltered residents with housing

On an early Friday morning in October, Foggy Bottom advisory neighborhood commissioner Yannik Omictin stood alongside a grouping of tents on Virginia Avenue NW and answered questions from unhoused constituents in the area. Omictin, 21, only just graduated from nearby George Washington University with a bachelor’s in geography and political science this past spring; he won a 2020 write-in race in a single-member district consisting primarily of several GWU residence halls. Yet he is already well-known across the city for his work advocating for the rights of people experiencing homelessness in his neighborhood.
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser’s Office on Volunteerism and Partnerships, Serve DC, Awarded Additional $1 Million through the American Rescue Plan Act

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that the Mayor’s Office of Volunteerism and Partnerships, Serve DC, was awarded an additional $1 million grant by the Corporation for National and Community Service (CNCS). “With these additional funds, Serve DC can do more with more. We know that tackling our...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

WTOP: New bike lane to be installed at National Mall

A new project aims to improve safety on 15th Street in D.C. by adding a two-way protected bike lane, the National Park Service said Thursday. Washington Business Journal: A Covid-inspired drop in District office values is coming into view. It could cost D.C. $121 million this year alone. DCist: Kennedy...
WASHINGTON, DC
The DC Line

Press Release: Mayor Bowser’s Emergency COVID-19 Relief at Work Keeping District Residents and Small Businesses Covered with Quality Health Insurance

(WASHINGTON, DC) – Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser announced that thousands of DC residents and small businesses with DC Health Link coverage have had their past-due health insurance premiums paid thanks to a local program using American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds for cities and states. Of the $15 million relief fund established by Mayor Bowser, nearly $13.5 million paid for past-due health insurance premiums, benefiting 5,803 people—1,761 residents with individual health insurance coverage and 4,042 people with coverage through 408 District small businesses covered on DC Health Link.
SMALL BUSINESS
The DC Line

The DC Line

Washington, DC
767
Followers
1K+
Post
51K+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission as a nonprofit, independent and nonpartisan news site is threefold: to provide high-quality journalism about local DC with coverage of subjects such as politics, public policy, schools, the natural and built environment, and arts and culture; to foster civic participation by offering a forum for civil public discussion; and to help provide the tools necessary for active engagement.

 https://thedcline.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy