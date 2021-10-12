Press Release: Mayor Bowser Accelerates Pedestrian Safety Projects and Announces Streamlined Process for Roadway Safety Improvements

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), chair of the Subcommittee on Highways and Transit, which has jurisdiction over the Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA), said today that she is deeply concerned about the derailment of a WMATA train last week, and will consult with Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure Chair Peter DeFazio (D-OR) about holding a hearing on the derailment, the safety of WMATA’s 7000-series railcars, and ongoing service disruptions. Norton also said she has requested and expects briefings soon by the chair of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), Jennifer Homendy, and WMATA General Manager and CEO Paul Wiedefeld. Norton is especially concerned that Metro knew about problems with the wheels on the 7000-series since 2017.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 2 DAYS AGO