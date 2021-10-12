Press Release: Mayor Bowser Accelerates Pedestrian Safety Projects and Announces Streamlined Process for Roadway Safety Improvements
New Measures Will Help Slow Drivers Down at Crosswalks and Eliminate Bureaucratic Delays of Vision Zero Projects. (WASHINGTON, DC)–Today, Mayor Muriel Bowser and the District Department of Transportation (DDOT) announced the immediate acceleration of safety improvement projects that will better protect pedestrians as well as new reforms that will streamline and speed up the completion of safety projects.thedcline.org
