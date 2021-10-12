CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoebe Burgess ignores ex-husband Sam's big win on SAS Australia as she shares a string of photos spending time with the pair's two children

By Nicole Douglas
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Her ex-husband Sam Burgess was the only recruit to pass selection during the finale of SAS Australia.

But Phoebe Burgess made no mention of the accolade on her Instagram page on Tuesday night, instead focusing all of her energy on the two children the duo share – Poppy, four, and Billy, two.

The 32-year-old Influencer shared a trio of photos as she spent time with the young tots in the spring sunshine, cuddling up to them while enjoying ice cream outside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04aubl_0cOmlvKV00
Family: Phoebe Burgess posted a trio of adorable photos with her children on Tuesday night, making no mention of her ex-husband Sam's win on SAS Australia

'Cheeky chop,' she captioned one of the images, which showed little Poppy sticking her tongue out at the camera while eating a pink ice cream.

Another showed Phoebe leaning her head against her daughter, while a third saw the doting mum beam as her little ones wrapped their arms around her.

Sam and Phoebe were married for four years before splitting in 2019.

He revealed on the show he had been unfaithful to his wife during their marriage during the first episode.

'I don't think I was the greatest husband at times,' he said to the camera. 'I embarrassed my wife. I'd had an affair with a girl, a woman in Melbourne. That's true.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xVuqV_0cOmlvKV00
Cute! 'Cheeky chop,' she captioned one of the images, which showed little Poppy sticking her tongue out at the camera while eating a pink ice cream
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VRokM_0cOmlvKV00
Love: Another showed her leaning her head against her daughter, while a third showed Phoebe beaming as her little ones wrapped their arms around her

'I was away on tour, and regretfully that happened. Which would have been... it would have been a tough place for Phoebe to be.'

Sam himself was very vocal about his win on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the retired NRL star revealed on Instagram that he had achieved the 'two goals' he had set himself before agreeing to appear on the show, before thanking Ant Middleton and the directing staff (DS) for being part of his journey.

'When I agreed to do this course I set myself two simple goals,' the 32-year-old wrote. 'One, Be totally honest with myself. Two, Complete the course.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4LTupJ_0cOmlvKV00
Confession: Sam revealed on the show he had been unfaithful to Phoebe during their four-year marriage during the first episode of SAS Australia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4B0n5v_0cOmlvKV00
Proud: Sam himself was very vocal about his win on social media, revealing on Instagram that he had achieved the 'two goals' he had set himself before agreeing to appear on the show

'Throughout the experience, I grew enormously through pain and discomfort, through joy and teamwork, through fatigue and food deprivation but most of all by being vulnerable enough to share this, become better at understanding myself and in turn reveal true character.'

He then thanked chief instructor Ant, Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Ollie Ollerton and Mark 'Billy' Billingham, adding: 'You’re all amazing men with a great outlook on life. We can all learn if we truly listen to words spoken.

'To all fellow recruits - congratulations on having the courage to say yes. I learned something new each and every day, so I thank you for that.

'And to the recruits standing next to me at the end, well done - your spirit and determination was unwavering.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JbsHG_0cOmlvKV00
Happy: He then thanked chief instructor Ant Middleton (pictured), Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Ollie Ollerton and Mark 'Billy' Billingham, adding: 'You’re all amazing men with a great outlook on life. We can all learn if we truly listen to words spoken'

He concluded: 'Finally - I am doing the work. Day by day, step by step. Hopefully continuing to inspire and show we can all rise. Lots of Love, Sam.'

Sam completed the gruelling course alongside John Steffensen and Mark Philippoussis, neither of who made the cut.

After taking some time to deliberate, the show's DS ultimately decided that only Sam had what it took to make it as an SAS soldier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TDPcL_0cOmlvKV00
Winner takes it all: Sam looked elated as it was revealed he had passed selection 

Chief instructor Ant admitted it had been 'a hard decision to make', before the DS stepped before the recruits and delivered their final verdict.

'We're not looking for brawn, we're not looking for brain, we're looking for a combination of both,' Ant, 41, told the recruits.

'You can take in information, divulge it and execute what needs to be done. Teamwork, leadership, everything.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27dxkW_0cOmlvKV00
Celebrity line-up: Sam completed the gruelling course alongside John Steffensen (centre) and Mark Philippoussis (left), neither of who made the cut
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ET1oa_0cOmlvKV00
Passing the course: After taking some time to deliberate, the show's DS (directing staff) ultimately decided that only Sam had what it took to make it as an SAS soldier. Pictured, chief instructor Ant Middleton

After revealing John, 39, and Mark hadn't passed, Ant turned to Sam and told him: 'You have successfully passed this course. Well done.'

Ant then told John and Mark, 44, that they 'lacked' the additional 'one per cent' needed to pass selection, but praised their 'amazing effort'.

'I'm feeling a lot of things, really. Bit of emotion, joy, bit unbelievable. It was my goal. My goal was to get to the end and be selected, and it was great to achieve that goal,' said a jubilant Sam.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RwnaE_0cOmlvKV00
Making the cut: After revealing John and Mark hadn't passed, Ant turned to Sam and told him: 'You have successfully passed this course. Well done'

He went on describe it as 'a once in a lifetime experience', happily embracing his fellow recruits after getting the good news.

'What I'm taking from it is I'm going to pour all my time, my emotion, into the places that deserve it in my life,' added the father of daughter Poppy, four, and son Billy, two.

'It starts with my kids and just making sure I'm the best role model for them. It's just a great lesson in life.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YDQmc_0cOmlvKV00
'What I'm taking from it is I'm going to pour all my time, my emotion, into the places that deserve it in my life,' said Sam

Comments / 0

