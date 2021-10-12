Phoebe Burgess ignores ex-husband Sam's big win on SAS Australia as she shares a string of photos spending time with the pair's two children

Her ex-husband Sam Burgess was the only recruit to pass selection during the finale of SAS Australia.

But Phoebe Burgess made no mention of the accolade on her Instagram page on Tuesday night, instead focusing all of her energy on the two children the duo share – Poppy, four, and Billy, two.

The 32-year-old Influencer shared a trio of photos as she spent time with the young tots in the spring sunshine, cuddling up to them while enjoying ice cream outside.

'Cheeky chop,' she captioned one of the images, which showed little Poppy sticking her tongue out at the camera while eating a pink ice cream.

Another showed Phoebe leaning her head against her daughter, while a third saw the doting mum beam as her little ones wrapped their arms around her.

Sam and Phoebe were married for four years before splitting in 2019.

He revealed on the show he had been unfaithful to his wife during their marriage during the first episode.

'I don't think I was the greatest husband at times,' he said to the camera. 'I embarrassed my wife. I'd had an affair with a girl, a woman in Melbourne. That's true.

'I was away on tour, and regretfully that happened. Which would have been... it would have been a tough place for Phoebe to be.'

Sam himself was very vocal about his win on social media.

Taking to Instagram, the retired NRL star revealed on Instagram that he had achieved the 'two goals' he had set himself before agreeing to appear on the show, before thanking Ant Middleton and the directing staff (DS) for being part of his journey.

'When I agreed to do this course I set myself two simple goals,' the 32-year-old wrote. 'One, Be totally honest with myself. Two, Complete the course.

'Throughout the experience, I grew enormously through pain and discomfort, through joy and teamwork, through fatigue and food deprivation but most of all by being vulnerable enough to share this, become better at understanding myself and in turn reveal true character.'

He then thanked chief instructor Ant, Jason 'Foxy' Fox, Ollie Ollerton and Mark 'Billy' Billingham, adding: 'You’re all amazing men with a great outlook on life. We can all learn if we truly listen to words spoken.

'To all fellow recruits - congratulations on having the courage to say yes. I learned something new each and every day, so I thank you for that.

'And to the recruits standing next to me at the end, well done - your spirit and determination was unwavering.'

He concluded: 'Finally - I am doing the work. Day by day, step by step. Hopefully continuing to inspire and show we can all rise. Lots of Love, Sam.'

Sam completed the gruelling course alongside John Steffensen and Mark Philippoussis, neither of who made the cut.

After taking some time to deliberate, the show's DS ultimately decided that only Sam had what it took to make it as an SAS soldier.

Chief instructor Ant admitted it had been 'a hard decision to make', before the DS stepped before the recruits and delivered their final verdict.

'We're not looking for brawn, we're not looking for brain, we're looking for a combination of both,' Ant, 41, told the recruits.

'You can take in information, divulge it and execute what needs to be done. Teamwork, leadership, everything.'

After revealing John, 39, and Mark hadn't passed, Ant turned to Sam and told him: 'You have successfully passed this course. Well done.'

Ant then told John and Mark, 44, that they 'lacked' the additional 'one per cent' needed to pass selection, but praised their 'amazing effort'.

'I'm feeling a lot of things, really. Bit of emotion, joy, bit unbelievable. It was my goal. My goal was to get to the end and be selected, and it was great to achieve that goal,' said a jubilant Sam.

He went on describe it as 'a once in a lifetime experience', happily embracing his fellow recruits after getting the good news.

'What I'm taking from it is I'm going to pour all my time, my emotion, into the places that deserve it in my life,' added the father of daughter Poppy, four, and son Billy, two.

'It starts with my kids and just making sure I'm the best role model for them. It's just a great lesson in life.'