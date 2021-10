Diablo2.io has released a list of the most traded items in Diablo 2: Resurrected. At the top of the list are elite Monarch shields. One of the key elements of Diablo II: Resurrected, as in most hack'n'slash games, is collecting more and more gear, which enables you to eliminate hordes of enemies more efficiently. Of course, you can do this as part of the game, but there is no shortage of people who either have no patience and want to have the most powerful equipment right now, or simply lack luck in terms of drops. And that's where the option to exchange items directly between players comes in, and is very much present in the refreshed version of Blizzard's iconic game from 2000.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO