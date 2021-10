Ever since Valve announced their Steam Deck, it has been nothing but great news for Linux gamers and, by extension, soon-to-be Chromebook gamers. One of their original goals was to make anti-cheat software compatible with Wine and Proton (the programs that make Windows games work on Linux). This would directly benefit the official Steam support on Chromebooks – code-named Borealis – which was originally slated to release a public beta right about now. They’ve made it very clear that all the work going into the Steam Deck will also help the wider Linux community. We can now say for certain that they have started to deliver on their promise.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 13 DAYS AGO