Failure Is Not an Option for Kara in Supergirl Episode 6.16 Promo. The final run for Supergirl has officially begun, as there are only five episodes left in the series. Nyxly has taken the titular heroine and her Super Friends to the limits in her quest for the magical totems. Now the next installment will feature the battle for the Dream Totem, which can help save National City from a monster. And the fate of humanity lies on Kara’s shoulders. Luckily, her friends are there to help as Dreamer will step up to the challenge. The freshly released promo for the next episode features all this and more.

TV SERIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO