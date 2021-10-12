CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UK pancreatic cancer patients get new treatment aimed at raising survival rates

Shropshire Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ‘revolutionary’ Mobetron device was used on 19 patients to deliver targeted radiotherapy during surgery. The first UK pancreatic cancer patients have been treated using a “revolutionary” device that allows them to receive radiotherapy during surgery, with the aim of boosting survival rates. A total of 19 patients at University...

www.shropshirestar.com

