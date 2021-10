Last week's episode of DC's Stargirl was a gamechanger. Not only did we discover a lot more about The Shade (Jonathan Cake) and how he really had saved Dr. McNider by pulling him into the shadows rather than killing him as everyone had previously assumed, but any goodwill that revelation may have offered was compromised when it turned out that The Shade had misled Courtney (Brec Bassinger) and Pat (Luke Wilson) about how to trap Eclipso (Nick Tarabay) and the result was Courtney being sent into the darkness herself. From the looks of things in previews for this week's episode, Courtney may just encounter Dr. McNider in the shadows and according to Alex Collins, who plays Dr. McNider/Doctor Mid-Nite having taken over the role from Henry Thomas, which may offer some perspective on The Shade's actions - past and present.

