Having a pet can be emotionally rewarding for children and adults. When adopting a dog or cat, the age of your children is one factor to consider. Generally, because many bite injuries happen to young children, it may be safest to wait until your child is older than 4. But each child develops differently; think about your children and their individual maturity levels. There are 6-year-olds who may be ready for a pet, just as there are 10-year-olds who may be too active and impatient.

