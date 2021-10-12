5 Next Meme Coin Cryptocurrency to Explode October 2021 Week 2

The Bitcoin Cash price withdraws from monthly high at $648 which is necessary for the next rally as long as $580 support is not broken. For the past few days, BCH/USD price has been moving in sideways to support the market, against selling pressure. However, should Bitcoin Cash fall back to the old support and break-even, the bears might come back to dominate the market but at the time of writing, the bears are still in charge. Therefore, traders can expect a bearish movement before any rebound come into play.

MARKETS ・ 3 DAYS AGO