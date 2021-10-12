CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seek and destroy

tigernet.com
 10 days ago

That is what libs do to anyone that stands in the way of their communist utopia. Time to cue up the MSM for the lies…errr “mis-information” as it’s now called. They would definitely be the ones to storm the capital if they didn't get their way politically. KeoweeIndians®. Orange...

Washington Post

CNN is awfully quiet about Chris Cuomo

CNN isn’t a quiet place. As American politics and media have gotten louder and louder, so have its hosts and commentators, whether the topic is former president Donald Trump’s threat to the country, the ravages of Fox News or the natural disaster of the week. Yet a hush has settled...
ENTERTAINMENT
Esquire

Matt Gaetz and Jim Jordan Put on a Clown Show in the United States Congress

The only thing keeping me from supporting the abolition of the Senate, even as an intellectual exercise, is the continuing descent into Bedlam of the Republican caucus in the House of Representatives. The idea of these people, and the people they’re training in statehouses across the land, running amok in a unicameral setting is the political equivalent of a slasher film.
CONGRESS & COURTS
nickiswift.com

Omarosa Predicts This Will Be The Reason Trump Won't Be Able To Run In 2024

Since her debut as a contender in the first season of "The Apprentice" in 2004, Omarosa Manigault Newman has been a divisive figure in the Trump-iverse. Omarosa, who is also largely known by her mononym, was intrinsically tied to her former television mentor for over a decade, first as a recurring "Apprentice" contestant, and later as a White House aide under his presidency. But business partnerships sometimes end abruptly, and so did Trump's and Omarosa's. It was unequivocally severed in December 2017, after Omarosa was fired for the alleged misuse of a government car and "integrity" issues, as The New York Times reported in 2018. (She denied these claims.)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Vice

A Proud ‘Lady Trump’ Is Running For Nevada Governor

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Right-wing Las Vegas city councilwoman Michele Fiore jumped into the race for Nevada governor on Tuesday, with a video announcement featuring her shooting at beer bottles that say “CRT” and “vaccine mandates.”. Fiore, a Republican and former...
NEVADA STATE
Vice

The Voter-Fraud Hunt in Texas Just Blew Up in Republicans’ Faces

Want the best of VICE News straight to your inbox? Sign up here. Shortly after the 2020 election, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick offered up to $1 million in reward money, to be paid out of his own campaign coffers, to “incentivize, encourage, and reward people to come forward and report voter fraud.” And now, the first person to claim that reward is Eric Frank, a progressive poll worker in Pennsylvania who reported a Republican for voting twice.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney calls Marjorie Taylor Greene a 'joke' and says she should be 'focusing on Jewish space lasers' during furious House floor spat before the Steve Bannon vote

A House vote on holding Steve Bannon in contempt of Congress featured an angry exchange between Rep. Marjority Taylor Greene and Rep. Liz Cheney, who serves as vice chair of the Jan. 6th committee. According to Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin, another panel member who testified in favor of holding Bannon...
CONGRESS & COURTS
TheDailyBeast

How Marjorie Taylor Greene ‘Basically Bought’ Her House Seat

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been making MAGA waves again this week after she discussed a “national divorce” on Steve Bannon's podcast as if we are living during the 1860s again. However, her anti-committee, anti-mask, anti-trans, and now anti-United States stance doesn’t come with a guaranteed seat in Congress. In this...
POLITICS
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene cut off for calling for Biden impeachment during surprise appearance at Stuart Scheller sentencing

Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached and accused American troops of war crimes amid repeated objections of relevance to the sentencing of Stuart Scheller, who pleaded guilty after defying a gag order to criticise the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.The Congresswoman, appearing via Zoom, was repeatedly cut off by Col Glen Hines, the military judge who will rule on Mr Scheller’s sentence on Friday.The Georgia Republican was called by Scheller’s defence as a character witness, along with her colleagues Louie Gohmert, of Texas, and Ralph Norman, of South Carolina.Despite not personally knowing Mr Scheller, Ms...
CONGRESS & COURTS
hngn.com

Kamala Harris Faces Criticism After Urging Churchgoers To Vote For Terry McAuliffe Amid Her Struggles To Gather Support For Biden Climate Plan

United States Vice President Kamala Harris is facing widespread criticism after a video of her was shown to more than 300 Black churches across Virginia where she urged residents to vote for Virginia Democratic gubernatorial candidate Terry McAuliffe. The move has attracted many lawyers who suggested the video violates the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Decider

Condoleezza Rice Feuds With ‘The View’ Hosts: “Let Me Finish!”

The panel kicked things off by discussing Mitch McConnell’s recent statement urging Americans to “let bygones be bygones” when it comes to the Capitol Hill insurrection. Rice began by asserting that the insurrection was wrong, “full-stop.” However, after the election results were certified that night, she said that she had newfound faith in her institutions and “the people who protect them.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Times

Illegal immigration is destroying our country

Britain’s Home Office says more than 12,500 migrants have broken the law to get into the U.K. so far this year. Compare this to the nearly 200,000 migrants who have crossed the virtually nonexistent southern border just in July of this year. The count is estimated by the overwhelmed U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a name that is almost contradictory given the Biden administration’s refusal to enforce the law and secure the border. It helps that Britain has a natural channel separating it from the continent, while our border resembles Swiss cheese.
IMMIGRATION
Popculture

Fox News' Tucker Carlson Uses Demeaning Slur Against CNN Reporter on Live TV

Tucker Carlson used an ableist slur on his Fox News show on Monday night, referring to CNN reporter Shimon Prokupecz as a "midget with a microphone." Carlson was in the middle of a segment about COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the protests against them, and other outlets' coverage of the debate. Prokupecz does not suffer from dwarfism, according to a report by The Daily Beast, but advocates for various groups have long called for the word "midget" to stop being used.
ENTERTAINMENT
HuffingtonPost

Fox News Hosts Trashed For ‘Disgraceful’ Spin On Colin Powell’s Death

Personalities on Fox News were slammed for using the death of former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell from complications of COVID-19 to question the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines. Hosts Tucker Carlson, Will Cain and John Roberts each faced backlash for their commentary. Powell, 84, was fully vaccinated, but had...
U.S. POLITICS

