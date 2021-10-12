Syracuse’s first down offense vs. Wake Forest

Well it’s obvious that the Syracuse Orange are fully embracing the “Run it back” offense moving forward. Even with two weeks of film, the running game was incredibly successful against a top-20 opponent. That says something about the game plan abilities of Dino Babers and Sterlin Gilbert to scheme enough variation to keep the defense guessing even when they are playing the run. This week it said a lot about the work of the offensive line who were missing Darius Tisdale and Chris Bleich and then lost Airon Servais during the game.