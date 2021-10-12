CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gilbertsville, PA

Scout earns every merit badge there is

By MediaNews Group
Daily Local News
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJosh Leshinskie of Troop 36 in Gilbertsville, Pennsylvania, has achieved something very few Scouts ever achieve. He has earned 137 merit badges — every badge he could achieve. In the world of Boy Scouts, merit badges are a huge part of a Scout’s journey. From Tenderfoot through Eagle Scout, merit badges are awarded to symbolize skills learned and mastered. Some of the badges are required to move to the next level of Scouting. For example, 21 merit badges are required to become and Eagle Scout. Leshinskie started earning the badges he needed for Eagle Scout, then pursued those offered in his troop and at summer camp, followed by those that interested him like engineering, nature, sustainability. During the COVID pandemic, he continued to earn badges by attending virtual summer camps. Leshinskie received his final merit badges at his troop’s Court of Honor on Aug. 21. He said each badge introduced him to possible careers, and that he discovered he likes problem-solving, and plans to pursue a career in engineering.

www.dailylocal.com

Comments / 0

 

