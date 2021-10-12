CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The house that's between a rock and a hard place: Amazing abode in France is sandwiched by two enormous granite boulders

By Ailbhe Macmahon For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

It's the amazing house that's stuck between a rock and a hard place.

This abode in the coastal village of Plougrescant in Brittany, France, dates back to 1861 and was sandwiched - in spectacular fashion - between two huge rocks to help protect it from the area's notorious storms.

It's called Castel Meur, but is also known as La Maison du Gouffre, or 'the house in the chasm'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15u1cH_0cOmfsKE00
Castel Meur, pictured, in the coastal village of Plougrescant, Brittany, was sandwiched between two granite boulders to help protect it from the area's notorious storms
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YRpeE_0cOmfsKE00
Brittany's tourism board describes Plougrescant as the region's 'crazy northernmost point'. Castel Meur has long been one of the area's main attractions

To understand how the property came into being, wind the clock back to the 19th century when no planning permission was required to build a home on this spot on the Côtes-d'Armor coastline.

According to The Connexion, one man was so enamoured by the Plougrescant peninsula he decided he wanted to build a cottage on the site, between two giant slabs of granite. As an extra precaution against the weather, the building was constructed with its back turned against the sea.

The cottage stayed in the family for years to come, but after the turn of the 20th century, it was only inhabited periodically as a holiday home.

In 2004, the original owner’s granddaughter relocated from the US to France and moved into the picturesque cottage.

In the meantime, the cottage had acquired celebrity status in Plougrescant. Its image was printed on the front of a postcard, which made its way around the world, inviting tourists to explore the region – and have a gawp at the unconventional cottage.

It all came to a head when a group of tourists clambered onto the roof of Castel Meur to capture a photograph, damaging the property in the process.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PRUC_0cOmfsKE00
The unconventional cottage in Plougrescant dates back to 1861 - a time when building permissions were not needed

According to reports, the owner then obtained legal rights to the image of the property, which no longer features on postcards or advertisements of the area. A wall was also built around the property, enhancing its privacy.

Those hoping to catch a glimpse of Castel Meur can see the house from nearby coastal pathways. However, visitors should note that it is not open to the public.

Plougrescant is known for its rugged beauty, though the Brittany tourism board describes it as the region's 'crazy northernmost point'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HpWvF_0cOmfsKE00
Those hoping to witness Castel Meur for themselves can see the house from nearby coastal pathways

As for Castel Meur, it says it is 'one of the most picturesque houses in Brittany'.

The tourism board also recommends visiting the Plougrescant chapel which, it reveals, 'looks like it has stepped out of the pages of a fairytale'.

And 450 metres from La Maison du Gouffre visitors will find 'gouffre de la baie d’enfer', a ravine that translates to the 'chasm of hell bay'. On stormy days, the wind and waves rushing through this parting in the cliffs create a hellish howling sound.

The nearest train station is in the town of Lannion, which is a 30-minute drive from Plougrescant. Brittany's biggest city, Rennes, is a two-hour drive away.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Dubai-based therapist is banned from renting her £500,000 Edinburgh flat on Airbnb after neighbours complained over noisy lockdown party

A therapist has been banned from renting her luxury Edinburgh flat on Airbnb after furious neighbours complained about noise from a lockdown party. Dubai-based Nassima Gough-Menari used a letting site to offer her £500,000 third-floor property in the city's west end to tourists and visitors. She said she had banned...
WORLD
The Independent

Skye by SUP: The ultimate sustainable way to see this Scottish island

Let me tell you about my favourite spot in Scotland, if I may. When I think of the Isle of Skye – as I’ve often done over the past 18 months – it appears pictured in my mind on a perfectly still summer’s evening, the mountains and shore backlit by a horizon on fire, as if everything were leading up to some sort of biblical climax. Sometimes, I recall the tired joy of climbing the Black Cuillin here, camping on Glenbrittle beach as a child and sitting by embers with friends in the dying afterglow.I’ve come to the island in...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Pubs open, mates round to your house and hated travel limit scrapped: All the changes coming to Melbourne TONIGHT as city's world-record 262-day run of lockdowns finally ends

Hospitality workers in Melbourne are scrambling to get vaccinated against Covid-19 ahead of lockdown lifting. Melburnians will emerge from its sixth lockdown at 11.59pm on Thursday, five days earlier than planned, as the state is expected to reach its 70 per cent fully-vaccinated target. Federal government figures show 89.2 per...
TRAVEL
Daily Mail

Fit for a king! Four-bedroom 16th century farm house which is believed to have once offered refuge to King Charles II goes on the market for £3.5million

A 16th century farmhouse believed to have offered refuge to King Charles II has gone on the market for £3.5m. Grade II Listed Great Bragmans Farm is a historical property surrounded by countryside but is just a short journey into London. The period property has lots of original features including...
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Granite#La Maison Du Gouffre
simpleflying.com

Which Airlines Sandwich Premium Cabins Between Economy?

When it comes to cabin layout and seating, there’s a somewhat unwritten rule around the order and placement of cabins: The more expensive your ticket and service class, the further forward your particular cabin will be. First class (if offered) goes…well…first. Behind this would be business class, followed by premium economy. Last, always, is, of course, standard economy class. But what airlines break this norm? Let’s look at some examples.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Dirt

For Sale: Ancient English Country House With Modern Conveniences and 22,000 Books

Click here to read the full article. Looking for a gigantic house laden with history? Chanters House, in the U.K.’s beautiful county of Devon, just may be the one for you. The enormous mansion of more than 22,000 square feet offers wonderful memories from its 700 years of existence, boasting links to both Oliver Cromwell, Lord Protector during the English Civil War, and the Coleridge family, of which poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge (“The Rime of the Ancient Mariner, “Kubla Khan”) is most widely known. The property, which includes the ten-bedroom, eleven-bath main house, comprises just over 21 acres of gardens, parkland...
REAL ESTATE
Only In Arizona

The Story Behind This Evil Place In Arizona Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold

Many battles have been fought in Arizona’s Canyon De Chelly, most involving the Navajo people. Most people who visit the Canyon de Chelly National Monument don’t make it over to the northern part of the canyon, which is aptly called “Canyon del Muerto”. But it was here, in 1825, that an incredibly horrible attack occurred, […] The post The Story Behind This Evil Place In Arizona Will Make Your Blood Turn Cold appeared first on Only In Your State.
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
France
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
indybay.org

The woman who mysteriously got to the island in the middle of the sea was identified

"Croatian police have identified a woman who, under mysterious circumstances, ended up on a rocky island in the middle of the sea. Writes about this Daily Record. An unidentified woman, who had previously been spotted in a rocky, inaccessible bay on the island of Krk, turned out to be a citizen of Slovakia. Information about 57-year-old Daniela Adamcova, according to the publication, came from the United States, where Adamtsova lived until 2015, before moving to Ireland.
PUBLIC SAFETY
allthatsinteresting.com

Peruvian Pipeline Workers Unearth 800-Year-Old Mass Grave Containing Remains Of Eight People

Uncovered in the ancient city of Chilca, these bodies were buried with a wealth of funerary offerings, including food, shells, and a variety of musical instruments. While working on pipelines near the Peruvian capital of Lima, the natural gas company Calidda recently unearthed eight sets of ancient human remains. This 800-year-old mass grave contains the bodies of both adults and children as well as a wealth of funerary artifacts.
INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow

This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

American among six tortured, shot and burned in massacre at Costa Rica cattle and coffee farm

An American cattle and coffee farmer found dead with his five farm hands at a ranch in Costa Rica had been trying to sell his property to return to the United States and be closer to family.Stephen Paul Sandusky, 61, was a United States citizen and Costa Rica resident, according to the US Embassy in the Central American country.The former Florida resident retired to a farm in Llano Bonito de Buenos Aires de Puntarenas, about 40km north of the country’s southern border with Panama.He listed the property for $1.8m in 2019 to return to the US, but the Covid pandemic...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Outsider.com

Japanese WWII ‘Ghost Ships’ Emerge After Seismic Activity

This is a story for our history buff Outsiders. It involves the dozens of ships that sank during one of World War II’s most epic battles: the Battle of Iwo Jima. The day remains in history books as one of the most violent days in the history of the US Marines. The ships have been largely inaccessible since finding their doom, but that all just unexpectedly changed. The WWII ghost ships started re-appearing recently after seismic activity related to one of Japan’s most volatile volcanoes. For the geography nuts, that’s Mount Suribachi. Here’s what we know about this bizarre phenomenon.
MILITARY
Baltimore Times

Face First: World’s ‘Oldest Modern Human’ Restored To Reveal Face

A fossilized human skull dating back to between 331,000 and 275,000 years ago appears to have had mostly modern facial features, according to researchers in China. The discovery points to earlier, greater diversity of facial features during the transition from ancient to modern humans. Advances in technology allowed researchers to...
SCIENCE
The Jewish Press

Diver Discovers 900-Year-Old Crusaders Sword off Haifa Beach

Atlit resident Shlomi Katzin discovered ancient artifacts on the sea bed when he was scuba diving off the Carmel coast last Saturday. He saw an ancient stone and metal anchors, pottery fragments, and a majestic sword with a 3-foot long blade and a foot long hilt. The treasures had apparently been uncovered by the waves and undercurrents that shifted the sand at the bottom of the sea.
SCIENCE
Andrei Tapalaga

Why Was the Most Powerful Queen of Egypt Deleted From History?

The statue of Hatshepsut and a digital recreation of her faceArtstation/ Brian Cramer. Not much is known about Queen Hatshepsut, only that she was the most powerful woman during Ancient Egyptian times. Although she was the fifth pharaoh of the Eighteenth Dynasty of Egypt, her short life span was not very well written down, or at least that is what some historians think, whilst others have their suspicions that an alternating group from the time tried to delete her from history.
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy