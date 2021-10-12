CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Band of Horses Announce New Album Things Are Great, Drop First Single

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s been quite a few years (five to be exact) since Band of Horses had new music. Now, the newly configured band announced their sixth studio album and dropped their first single “Crutch” today. It hails from their upcoming album, Things Are Great, which is out on January 21, 2022 via BMG.

