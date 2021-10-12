3 Bold Predictions for the Hawks 2021-2022 season

With the Braves amid an October playoff run and the Falcons beginning to look like a competent team again, it’s easy to forget the Hawks season starts in less than ten days. They open up at State Farm Arena on October 21st against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks in a battle of one of the most polarizing trades in NBA history. It’s a fitting way for the Hawks to begin their campaign following a surprising Eastern Conference Finals berth that nearly saw them overcome the Milwaukee Bucks. It’s safe to say expectations are slightly different this time around, but that can’t stop me from coming up with some bold predictions for the 2021-2022 NBA season.