The Wonder Years - Episode 1.06 - Be Prepared - Promotional Photos + Press Release

 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Wonder Years: Be Prepared (10/27) “Be Prepared” – When Coach Long and Bill take the boys on a camping trip as part of their newly formed scout troop, their starkly different approaches to the outdoors show Dean that his father isn’t good at everything. As a thunderstorm threatens an eerie quest through the woods, Bill leans into his expertise to save the day on “The Wonder Years,” airing WEDNESDAY, OCT. 27 (8:30-9:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. Watch episodes on demand and on Hulu the day following their premieres.

