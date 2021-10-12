SF Giants’ latest October stunner a reminder of how they’ve won World Series titles
LOS ANGELES — The late Roy Halladay had just tossed the second no-hitter in postseason history when Cody Ross struck not once, but twice. It was the outfielder the Giants didn’t necessarily want against the pitcher the Giants couldn’t possibly beat. And it was the first slaying of an ace for a franchise that has made a habit out of winning games when its players were told they wouldn’t.www.redbluffdailynews.com
