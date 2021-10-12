Alien Weaponry’s Lewis and Henry de Jong on The MetalSucks Podcast #408
Lewis and Henry de Jong, the brothers behind Alien Weaponry, join us this week! We discuss the the band’s new album, Tangaroa, the record’s themes of environmental awareness and how everyone needs to do more, why they felt writing about their Maori heritage was extremely important, how touring has changed their perspective on major issues affecting the world, how to fix mistakes made by previous generation by being vocal, and their recent performance with the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.www.metalsucks.net
