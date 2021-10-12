JPMorgan (JPM) Option Traders Pessimistic Into Earnings
Investors have bid up the share prices of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) ahead of the company's fiscal third quarter earnings announcement. On the surface, it appears that option traders are positioned for a negative move, as the disparity is growing between call options and puts in the open interest. The unusual option activity could create a strong downward trend in the price action if JPMorgan delivers a negative earnings surprise.www.investopedia.com
