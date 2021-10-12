CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen guitarist Frank Sidoris involved in 'serious car accident'

By Elizabeth Scarlett
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrank Sidoris, guitarist of Slash's band The Conspirators and Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, was involved in a car accident with his wife over the weekend. Frank Sidoris, a guitarist known for playing with Slash's band The Conspirators and Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH, was involved in a "serious car accident" over the weekend, which he has described as a "a truly traumatic experience".

