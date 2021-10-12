Slash, Wolfgang Van Halen guitarist Frank Sidoris involved in 'serious car accident'

Although Wolfgang Van Halen proved with Mammoth WVH's debut set that he's nothing if not an all-'round virtuoso — he'd Iike to be thought of a songwriter. In a new chat with Bass Player magazine, he shed light on how he creates, “Through the process, I found out that what I enjoy most is writing songs. I think, most people, if they pick this album up with any preconceived notion of who I am or where I’ve come from, are probably going to expect a lot of guitar solos and shredding on it. What they’ll eventually find out — if they don’t immediately throw it away, after not hearing what they want to hear — is that I’m a songwriter first.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO