CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Harry Kane could BREAK Wayne Rooney's record of 37 competitive goals for England in tonight's World Cup qualifier against Hungary... but how do the former team-mates compare on the big stage?

By Kishan Vaghela For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 8 days ago

Even despite his underwhelming start to his Tottenham season, Harry Kane is on the cusp of England history when Gareth Southgate's men face Hungary tonight.

The Three Lions need two wins from their last three qualifying games to guarantee a spot at next year's World Cup in Qatar.

And while a victory for the team will remain England's prime objective in their Group I qualifying clash at Wembley against one of Euro 2020's surprise packages, an interesting subplot could be about to come to a head.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4brEVf_0cOmbBfV00
Harry Kane (right) is eyeing the England competitive goals record held by Wayne Rooney (left)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06qW2t_0cOmbBfV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwzYx_0cOmbBfV00

Three Lions captain Kane goes into the fixture with 36 goals from 53 games in competitive fixtures for his country.

It is a record that is far superior to legendary greats of the national team like Bobby Charlton and Michael Owen, who managed 27 and 26 goals in 55 and 53 competitive games for the nation respectively.

In fact, the only player who holds a better England record for goals scored is former Manchester United striker and current Derby boss Wayne Rooney.

The 35-year-old scored 53 goals in 120 England caps altogether, with 37 of them coming in the 74 competitive appearances he made.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VP59L_0cOmbBfV00
Rooney netted 37 competitive goals for his country while captain Kane is just one behind
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kdY0S_0cOmbBfV00
Kane could therefore equal or even better Rooney's record when Gareth Southgate's men face Hungary on Tuesday night at Wembley

But he was under no illusion that Kane would come breathing down his neck, with the ex-Everton star last month backing the 28-year-old to break his overall England goalscoring record.

'I said when I stopped playing that I was fully expecting Harry to get that record,' said Rooney. 'He's a fantastic player, a goalscorer, and obviously he's got time on his side.

'I'd be the first to congratulate him. Records are great, of course, but they're there to be broken.

'When Harry does break that record, he deserves all the credit and praise he gets, because it's a great honour to hold that record.'

While tonight will not be THAT night, Kane could at the very least equal Rooney's record - or better still - be all out on his own for competitive goals for his country.

But how do the stunning records of the duo - who appeared in the same England team on 12 occasions and started together seven times for their country - compare competitively?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tJRgA_0cOmbBfV00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ge5ra_0cOmbBfV00

There are very few stark differences in terms of the data provided by Opta between the former England skipper and the current incumbent.

One of the biggest differences is their respective minutes to goal ratio, with Kane's return of a goal every 140 minutes far superior to Rooney's 225.

However, Manchester United's record goalscorer netted an incredible 14 braces as part of his competitive England record, a feat his successor has only managed on half a dozen occasions.

Kane has managed competitive hat-tricks on three occasions, namely against Panama at the last World Cup and against Montenegro and Bulgaria - the latter being the last by an Englishman to date - in Euro 2020 qualifiers.

But it is a feat Rooney never managed to achieve for his country once.

Rooney, however, netted six England goals in competitive matches from outside the area, something Kane had failed to replicate once until his dipping drive past Poland's Wojciech Szczesny in the 1-1 draw in Warsaw last month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rHNwt_0cOmbBfV00
Kane is the last Englishman to have netted a hat-trick, which came against Bulgaria in 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FcsvX_0cOmbBfV00
Kane had not scored a competitive England goal outside the box until last month in Poland

But aside from that it is very tightly contested, with Kane just edging goals inside the box with 35 strikes compared to Rooney's 32.

However, both players have scored 24 competitive goals with their right foot, and four with their left, while Rooney has one more header.

It is also fascinatingly close when it comes to the arenas in which they have scored for their country, with Rooney narrowly edging it with 15 goals on home soil compared to Kane's 14.

Rooney is a little further clear when it comes to away fixtures, having also netted 15 goals compared to Kane's 12.

But it is the Spurs striker who comes out on top when it comes to neutral venues, and which gives a clear indication as to who holds the superior record in World Cup and Euros finals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pUz34_0cOmbBfV00
Wayne Rooney has a superior Euros finals record, netting four of his six goals at Euro 2004

In tournament and qualifying games combined, Kane has 16 goals in World Cup games, just one short of Rooney's 17. The latter rules the roost when it comes to qualifying games for this specific tournament, having netted 16 compared to Kane's 10.

But when it comes to the big event itself, Kane has found the net on six occasions - all of which came in his only tournament three years ago in Russia - while Rooney's sole tournament strike came in a 2-1 group-stage defeat by Uruguay in 2014.

However, Rooney currently leads when it comes to goals at Euros finals, having netted on six occasions. Four of those came when he announced himself on the international scene at Euro 2004, while the others arrived in games against Ukraine in 2012 and the infamous Iceland defeat four years later.

Kane, meanwhile, scored all of his Euros tournament goals this summer, netting a brace against Ukraine sandwiched between goals against Germany and Denmark, as Southgate's men made the final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DS1C6_0cOmbBfV00
Kane has scored six goals at World Cup finals, including a hat-trick against Panama

There is also very little to separate them when it comes to Euro qualifier goals, with Spurs star Kane netting 15 while his former team-mate registered just one fewer in his 15-year England career.

Kane of course has had the benefit of two editions of the Nations League to add to his tally for competitive goals, but so far has managed just one, which came against Croatia in November 2018 to help his side dramatically seal a place in the semi-finals of the tournament.

It is now six years since Rooney broke Sir Bobby Charlton's long-standing goals record, which had stood for 45 years.

And while Kane will still have some distance to catch him up on that record even if he is on the scoresheet on Tuesday night, he could take one of the most significant steps towards doing so at Wembley.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

England vs Hungary LIVE: World Cup qualifying result, final score and reaction tonight

England were back in action this evening as they welcomed Hungary to Wembley Stadium for a World Cup qualifying fixture. Gareth Southgate would have been hoping for a straightforward night for his team, who entered the game atop Group I, but his side were forced to come from behind to draw with their visitors, while Hungary fans clashed with police soon after the opening whistle.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Harry Kane
Person
Bobby Charlton
Person
Wayne Rooney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Tottenham#Euro 2020#Lions#Manchester United
chatsports.com

Barcelona vs Arsenal, Women’s Champions League: Final Score 4-1, Barça start title defense with dominant victory

Barcelona Femení kicked off their European title defense in dominant fashion, beating Arsenal 4-1 at the Johan Cruyff Stadium in the Women’s Champions League group stage opener. Barça were on top from the start and created plenty of chances, scored some really good goals and proved they are still the dominant force in Europe and the favorites to win it all.
SOCCER
Yardbarker

Cristiano Ronaldo wants reuniting with former Juventus team-mate at Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo is claimed to be keen to be reunited with his former attacking team-mate Federico Chiesa with new club Manchester United. The pair formed a formidable partnership up front for the Old Lady previously, with the Italian’s passion and hard work, as well as his ability to thrive under pressure attracting him plenty of interest in recent years.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Stadium catches fire before England’s World Cup qualifier in Andorra

A fire broke out Friday alongside the field at National Stadium in Andorra, where England’s national men’s soccer team will play Saturday in a World Cup qualifier. Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett was on the air when the fire broke out in a platform area reserved for television cameras between where the two teams’ benches are located.
chatsports.com

England's men to be refereed by a woman for the FIRST time as Kateryna Monzul is announced as the official for Saturday's World Cup qualifier against Andorra - and the Ukrainian will be joined by an all-female assistant team

The England men's senior side will be refereed by a woman for the first time on Saturday as Ukraine's Kateryna Monzul takes charge of the World Cup qualifier against Andorra. Monzul, who has been refereeing in the men's Ukrainian Premier League since 2016, will be joined by an all-female assistant crew of Maryna Striletska and Svitlana Grushko, also from Ukraine.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
NewsBreak
World
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
The Independent

England vs Hungary confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup qualifier tonight

England will look to replicate last month’s thrashing of Hungary tonight as they welcome Marco Rossi’s team to Wembley Stadium in another World Cup qualifier.The Three Lions were 4-0 victors in Hungary in September, and with a 5-0 win away to Andorra at the weekend, Gareth Southgate’s side are in similar form now.FOLLOW LIVE: England vs Hungary – latest World Cup qualifier updatesIn that most recent outing, Jack Grealish and Ben Chilwell recorded their first goals for England, while Tammy Abraham, Bukayo Saka and James Ward-Prowse were also on the scoresheet.England lead Group I ahead of next winter’s World...
SOCCER
Tribal Football

England enjoy comfortable World Cup qualifying win against Andorra

England took another step towards confirming qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar with a predictably easy victory in Andorra. Gareth Southgate's side dropped their first points in qualifying when they drew in Poland in their last game but there was no threat of anything other than a very comfortable win against the country ranked 156th in the Fifa rankings.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

251K+
Followers
3K+
Post
110M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy