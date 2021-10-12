Yankees Rumors: Hal Steinbrenner 'Inclined to Keep Aaron Boone as Manager'

Aaron Boone didn’t sound like somebody who knew for sure where his next paycheck was coming from. The Yankees manager’s contract expires at the end of this season, and there’s a chance he’s already stepped out of the dugout for the final time while wearing pinstripes. When he spoke with reporters following a bitter 6-2 loss to the Red Sox in the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night at Fenway Park, he made it known that he was prepared for whatever life threw at him or whatever owner Hal Steinbrenner offered him.

MLB ・ 12 DAYS AGO