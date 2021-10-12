Yankees Rumors: Hal Steinbrenner 'Inclined to Keep Aaron Boone as Manager'
New York Yankees chairman Hal Steinbrenner reportedly "seems inclined" to retain Aaron Boone as the club's manager despite an early playoff exit in the wild-card round. ESPN's Buster Olney reported Tuesday that Steinbrenner felt "underachieving player performance" was the main reason the Yanks didn't make a deeper postseason run, and he'll likely work toward a new deal with Boone, whose contract is set to expire after the 2021 World Series.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0